Parents are demanding answers from school officials in Texas after students allegedly forced their 6-year-old classmate to perform a sex act and filmed it despite a teacher being in the classroom.

The alleged April 19 incident at Plainview South Elementary School in Plainview, Texas, led to parents and community members protesting outside the administrative office of the Plainview Independent School District (ISD) Monday, the Plainview Herald reported. The number of protesters swelled to as many as 30 people throughout the day.

"A 6-year-old was exposed to things that even adults would have a hard time overcoming. This is trauma at its worst and it is a trickle-down effect because it affects everyone around them," a parent of a student at the elementary school told the outlet at the protest.

Parents reportedly learned about the alleged incident after the parent of the 6-year-old girl spread the word about an inappropriate video featuring students being found on a district-issued iPad. The school district had called the girl's parent to inform them about the video but did not detail its contents.

Following the call from the district, the parent questioned their child, and the girl told her family that she was allegedly pressured into performing a sexual act on another student on April 19, according to the Herald. The names of the parent and kids were not disclosed.

Heather Gonzales, a cousin of the 6-year-old girl, told KCBD that the school district failed to ensure the safety of the kids. She said that their family only found out about the alleged incident after noticing a change in the girl's behavior.

"She's in distress. She's like, 'My stomach hurts. I just want to lay down,'" Gonzales said. "You can tell something's wrong with her. So, they said, 'What's going on? What happened?'"

The 6-year-old then told her family that a boy allegedly exposed himself to her in the school lunch line. The girl also alleged that a student pulled her under a desk and forced her to perform a sex act during class while another student recorded it on a school iPad.

"She said she was hitting him with the poetry book," Gonzales said, noting that the video showed her cousin did her best to fight back.

Gonzales added that her cousin said that it did not stop "until they let me go."

The students involved have since been moved to separate classrooms.

Plainview ISD superintendent H.T. Sanchez told KCBD that the school made a report and contacted Texas Child Protective Services (CPS) when school officials discovered the video of the incident a day after it occurred. State investigators and local law enforcement have since been investigating the matter.

"He had asked that we hold confidentiality because he wanted to be sure that he was able to get the full story from each of the students, the minors, that were involved," Sanchez said. "All of the steps that we're required to take, we took."

The district also said in a statement that the alleged incident "occurred away from the full vision of the teacher" while she was working with other students.

According to the district, the teacher who was in the classroom at the time of the alleged incident has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, Fox News reported.

Parents who protested Monday, however, told the Herald that in addition to the 6-year-old girl, other students have allegedly suffered abuses and injuries "in these little boys' sick games."

It is unclear if authorities are looking into other alleged incidents at the school, but a spokesperson for the school district told Fox News that they were unable to comment further amid the CPS and law enforcement's ongoing investigation.