KEY POINTS A mother and 11-year-old child were fatally stabbed by a man for unknown reasons in Edmonton, Canada, Friday

Police tracked down a man matching the description of their attacker

An altercation led to police firing their guns at the suspect, striking him

A 35-year-old mother and her 11-year-old child are dead after they were fatally stabbed outside a school in south Edmonton, Canada, Friday.

Officers with the Edmonton Police Service (EPS) responded to the scene before 5 p.m. Friday after receiving a call about a man attacking and stabbing two people near Crawford Plains School, CTV News Edmonton reported.

The mother, who was identified by her family as Carolann Robillard, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Life-saving measures were performed on her injured child Sara, who often went by Jayden. The 11-year-old was brought to a hospital, where the minor later died.

The suspect fled the scene on foot before authorities arrived, according to a statement from EPS.

Shortly after, two responding officers tracked down a man matching the description of the suspect in the area of 46 Street and 12 Avenue.

An altercation allegedly took place between the man and the officers, and cops opened fire on the man, striking him.

"A male matching the description of the suspect was located a short time later by two other responding officers in the area of 46 Street and 12 Avenue. An altercation took place and both officers subsequently discharged their firearms, striking the suspect," the EPS said.

The suspect, whose identity has not been disclosed as of this writing, was treated by paramedics at the scene. He was transported to a hospital for treatment of his serious injuries, and he remained there as of early Saturday morning.

The EPS' homicide unit is investigating the mother and child's deaths. Investigators have yet to determine whether the man was known to the victims.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating the officer-involved shooting.

Autopsies have been tentatively scheduled for May 8 and May 9.

A 13-year-old boy told CTV News Edmonton Saturday that he saw "a strange-looking man" approach the family and attack them.

"It was really scary. That's going to probably be in my head for years and years," Max Dow said. "I just came home and I told my family and my older brother called the police."

A vigil for the mother and child was held at the Crawford Plains School Saturday afternoon.

Carolann's mother Donna Robillard, who was at the vigil, declined to speak about the incident and investigation but told the outlet that one of her granddaughters witnessed the attack and is currently dealing with trauma.

"She's only 8 years old, and she's really hurting big time," Donna said.