Ever since making his racing debut as a teenager, Max Verstappen has become a sensation in the Formula One world, thrilling the fans and competitors alike. "The Flying Dutchman," as he is lovingly called, turns each lap into a masterpiece of speed and precision.

The youthful champion has many records, including the youngest driver and race winner in Formula One history. Verstappen finished on the podium in 2020 before making history in 2021 with a thrilling last-lap pass. In 2022, he maintained his domination by winning back-to-back titles and guiding Red Bull to triumph.

Verstappen marked his Formula One career with a sensational display of domination at the 2023 Qatar Grand Prix, when he won his third World Championship championship in an exciting sprint race. It seemed certain that Verstappen would be crowned, and four races ahead of schedule, he just needed to finish in sixth position. When Verstappen's lone opponent for the title, teammate Sergio Perez, crashed out, the story took an interesting turn and the dominant Dutchman took home the title. With victories in 13 of the 16 races this season, Verstappen now aims to make even more history in Formula One.

Max Verstappen's has an estimated net worth of $70 million

Verstappen reigned supreme in Formula One in 2023. His dominance translated into record earnings, making him the sport's highest-paid driver with a staggering $70 million from salary and bonuses at Red Bull. Beyond racing success, Verstappen has shown business acumen by launching ventures that further solidify his financial standing.

Highest-paid athlete

Not only is he a racing champion, but he's become a financial powerhouse too. Ranked among the world's highest-paid athletes, Verstappen lives like a king, enjoying all the trappings of his success.

Financial victory lane

Verstappen signed a huge contract deal with Red Bull in 2022, securing his future in the process. He's signed a contract with the franchise that supposedly pays over $50 million year, and it lasts until 2028.

Verstappen's financial situation immediately benefits from his performance on the racetrack. Forbes claims that between May 2022 and May 2023, his revenues from driving alone reached an astounding $60 million. However, he may make money off of more than just the racecourse. Affiliate relationships with businesses such as Electronic Arts and Heineken bring in an additional $4 million a year for him. Verstappen is now ranked #22 on Forbes' elite list of the highest-paid sportsmen thanks to his combined earning power.

The 26-year-old's supremacy on the track translates into substantial money, even beyond the trophies and checkered flags. In November 2023, a Dutch magazine calculated Max Verstappen net worth to reach an astounding $164 million. Given his high pay and sponsorship deals, this enormous wealth is hardly shocking, confirming his status as not just a racing champion but also a major financial force.

Real estate

The racer relishes the opulent lifestyle that comes with being a Formula One superstar. He lives in a luxurious $16 million apartment in Monaco, a city renowned for its extravagance. Fans may even take a virtual tour of this opulent house on Red Bull's website to get a glimpse inside Verstappen's lifestyle. He doesn't settle for regular planes while traveling across races; Sports Illustrated reports that he travels in a private Dassault Falcon-900EX that has a built-in racing simulator. Verstappen's appreciation of luxury goods is perfectly reflected in this $15 million aircraft.

Love for cars

The Dutch superstar owns an impressive collection of luxury cars. He reportedly has an Audi8, Bugatti Chiron, Jaguar F-type, Mercedes-Benz C63 S AMG, Porshe 911 GT3 RS and four Aston Martins, according to German luxury website AugustMan.

Fox Sports reported that his Valkyrie hypercar collaboration between Aston Martin and Red Bull is worth $4.5 million.

Charity

Verstappen is actively involved in several charitable activities, such as auctioning off suits he's worn during big Formula 1 races. His signed suit, which he wore during the 2023 Canadian Grand Prix, was auctioned off for $139,000. He also raised $273,000 by auctioning off his signed Austrian Grand Prix helmet. The money, in both the cases, went to "Wings for Life," an organization aimed at finding cures for spinal cord injuries.