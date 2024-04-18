Renowned for his book "Rich Dad Poor Dad," Robert Kiyosaki is a controversial personality in addition to being a successful author and businessman. He advocates for entrepreneurship and financial awareness, but his ideas about forgoing regular jobs and building wealth through passive income have drawn criticism. His checkered past adds another layer to his already intricate story the recent disclosure of his billion-dollar debt.

Net worth

Kiyosaki had great success with financial education, despite the fact that he wasn't always profitable and that some of his firms failed or even filed for bankruptcy. He had a turnaround in this industry, which has made him an estimated $100 million today.

Kiyosaki's breakthrough achievement was the publication of his critically acclaimed book "Rich Dad Poor Dad" in 1997. To better people's financial situations, he and his wife Kim founded The Rich Dad Company in the same year. He has authored 27 books since then, two of which he co-wrote with the late President Donald Trump. In 2021, "Capitalist Manifesto" was his most recent publication.

Robert Kiyosaki's net worth comes from a variety of sources. Two of the main factors are the enormous popularity of his book "Rich Dad Poor Dad" and the paid seminars he gives. It's conceivable that his money has also increased due to real estate investments. However, there is some dispute over Kiyosaki's route to wealth. His book's detractors point to his track record of unsuccessful ventures outside the field of financial education and complain that it lacks specific specifics. Critics have also pointed to his choice to co-author books with Trump, whose financial record is a source of controversy.

Investments

Kiyosaki has such a stellar reputation as an investor that people want to follow his advice. He extols the virtues of investing in safe havens or giving priority to inflation-hedging securities.

Kiyosaki has long advocated for precious metal investments. "Silver is the best, lowest risk high potential investment," he tweeted recently. Silver presently gives the finest investment value, according to Kiyosaki. He said, "I do not touch paper gold or silver ETFs," in a tweet. Real gold or silver coins are all I desire.

That being said, in addition to Bitcoin, gold is another asset that Kiyosaki considers a haven. Kiyosaki recently tweeted, "I love Bitcoin because I do not trust [the] Fed, Treasury, or Wall Street," and projected that the US dollar will collapse by 2023.

The "Rich Dad Poor Dad" author, Kiyosaki, is a successful businessman despite having a difficult history with bankruptcies. Critics question his financial advise since it is vague and because of his personal economic difficulties.