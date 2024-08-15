Even if Kylian Mbappe had not completed his long-awaited move to Real Madrid this summer they would still be widely tipped to retain La Liga.

So with the French superstar joining the likes of Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham, Madrid seem almost certain to continue dominating Spanish football ahead of rivals Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

Mbappe made his Real Madrid debut on Wednesday and started as he means to go on, scoring and lifting the UEFA Super Cup in a 2-0 win over Atalanta.

The big question for coach Carlo Ancelotti is how to fit Mbappe into his plans, although if any coach can manage to keep his stars happy it is the Italian, viewed as the best man-manager in the game.

England international Bellingham may drop back into the midfield role he occupied at Borussia Dortmund after being a key part of the attack for Madrid last season, particularly in the first half of the campaign.

Brahim Diaz, Arda Guler and others will also be looking to make an impact when they get their chances, with Ancelotti showing last season he was happy to rotate in La Liga.

"This problem has ruined my holidays," joked Ancelotti on Tuesday about his selection dilemma.

"The problem doesn't exist, because we have many games -- last year those who played less still brought a lot to the team."

Mbappe, 25, has been Madrid's dream signing for years but finally completed his switch to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer after his Paris Saint-Germain deal came to an end.

With over 80,000 fans attending his presentation in July, Madrid supporters have already forgiven his decisions not to join in previous years and are eagerly awaiting their first sight of him at the new-look Bernabeu.

Madrid start their title defence at Real Mallorca on Sunday before their first home match, against Real Valladolid on August 25.

One negative for Los Blancos is Toni Kroos' departure in midfield.

The German retired from football after Euro 2024 having spent a decade pulling the strings in Madrid's midfield.

Talented Turkish teenager Guler could get more minutes in that position, while Eduardo Camavinga will also hope for more game time after he returns from a knee ligament sprain.

However if Bellingham drops out of the attack to accomodate Mbappe, as he did against Atalanta, then he can become Madrid's leader in the centre of the pitch.

The midfielder might form an athletic trio with Fede Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni, offering both steel and poise behind the dynamos ahead of them.

While Los Blancos are consolidating their position of power, aiming for a third title in four years and a record-extending 37th, their traditional rivals Barcelona and Atletico are scrambling to rebuild in different ways.

The Catalans sacked coach Xavi and replaced him with Hansi Flick in May, while Atletico have made various sales and signings this summer.

Diego Simeone's side have brought in Julian Alvarez, Robin Le Normand and Alexander Sorloth after a disappointing fourth-place finish last season and it may take the Rojiblancos some time to click.

Barcelona's hopes are pinned on 17-year-old Lamine Yamal and despite his heroics for Spain in their Euro 2024 triumph, helping his side keep pace with Mbappe and Co is a lot to ask.

Catalan minnows Girona finished third last season and for much of the season were Madrid's closest challengers, but are rebuilding themselves after losing Artem Dovbyk and Savinho in the summer market.

It means Basque sides Real Sociedad and Athletic Bilbao sense the chance to break back into the top four, while Villarreal, Valencia and Real Betis have their own European aspirations.

Thursday

Athletic Bilbao v Getafe (1700), Real Betis v Girona (1930)

Friday

Celta Vigo v Alaves (1700), Las Palmas v Sevilla (1930)

Saturday

Osasuna v Leganes (1700), Valencia v Barcelona (1930)

Sunday

Real Sociedad v Rayo Vallecano (1700), Real Mallorca v Real Madrid (1930)

Monday

Real Valladolid v Espanyol (1700), Villarreal v Atletico Madrid (1930)