As egg prices continue to rise across the United States due to a widespread shortage, McDonald's is taking a stand against surcharges on egg-based meals.

The fast-food giant has announced it will not impose extra costs for meals containing eggs, maintaining its position as a value-oriented breakfast provider.

In celebration of the 50th anniversary of the iconic Egg McMuffin's debut, McDonald's is offering a special promotion. Customers will be able to purchase an Egg McMuffin sandwich or a Sausage McMuffin With Egg sandwich through the McDonald's app for just $1 on March 2.

Additionally, from March 3 through March 30, customers can enjoy a buy-one-get-one Sausage McMuffin With Egg when making an order via the McDonald's app.

"At McDonald's, breakfast isn't just a meal; it's a cherished tradition and cornerstone of our brand," McDonald's USA President Joe Erlinger said, adding, "Every morning when we open our doors, we are a breakfast restaurant."

"Unlike others making news recently, you definitely WON'T see McDonald's USA issuing surcharges on eggs, which are 100% cage-free and sourced in the U.S.," McDonald's Chief Impact Officer, Michael Gonda, said on LinkedIn.

McDonald's decision to forgo an egg surcharge comes even as the company seeks to recover from a recent sales slump. Earlier this month, the company reported its worst quarterly sales drop since the pandemic. Despite this, McDonald's is optimistic about 2025, forecasting better results, NBC reported.

Denny's, Waffle House, Bakeries, Retailers Feel The Squeeze

In contrast to McDonald's stance, other chains like Denny's have introduced temporary surcharges on egg-based meals.

The diner chain, which operates over 1,500 restaurants across the U.S., explained that the surcharge is a response to the ongoing egg shortage and increased egg prices. However, Denny's has not disclosed the exact surcharge amount or the number of locations affected, citing the "fluid situation," reported CNN.

Other restaurants are also feeling the impact of rising egg prices. Waffle House, with over 2,100 locations, introduced a 50-cent surcharge per egg, pointing to the "nationwide rise in cost of eggs." The chain stated that it is continuously monitoring egg prices and will adjust the surcharge as necessary.

Bakeries are not immune either. Scott Auslander, general manager of the Bread Furst bakery in Washington, D.C., shared that the cost of eggs has more than doubled over the past year. The bakery has raised prices on several egg-heavy menu items, including its signature "messy egg sandwich."

Retailers like Costco and Trader Joe's have also responded to the egg shortage by placing limits on how many eggs a customer can buy.

Impact Of Avian Flu Outbreak

The egg shortage is primarily driven by the avian flu outbreak, which has impacted egg-laying flocks across the United States since 2022. The virus has led to the culling of millions of birds, and as a result, egg prices have soared.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, more than 140 million egg-laying birds have been lost to the avian flu, with 18.9 million birds culled in just the past 30 days. In December, the average price of a dozen large, grade-A eggs increased to $4.15, a rise from $3.65 in November, as reported by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.