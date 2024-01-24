Two-time runner-up Daniil Medvedev battled past big-serving Hubert Hurkacz on Wednesday to set up a potential Australian Open semi-final against Carlos Alcaraz as Ukrainian qualifier Dayana Yastremska's dream run continued.

Former US Open champion Medvedev came through a grueling five-setter in sweaty conditions on Rod Laver Arena 7-6 (7/4), 2-6, 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 and will face either second seed Alcaraz or sixth seed Alexander Zverev in the last four.

The Russian world number three was twice pegged back by Polish ninth seed Hurkacz after going a set up but produced the crucial break in the decider to get over the line.

The 27-year-old, who lost to Novak Djokovic in the 2021 final and Rafael Nadal the following year, said he felt "destroyed" after the contest, which lasted nearly four hours.

"I honestly was feeling it physically at the end of the second set already and I said to stay tough," he said.

"Fourth set I'm just no more concentration and I have to try my best to do whatever I can."

In the opening match on center court, 93rd-ranked Yastremska cruised past unseeded Czech Linda Noskova to become just the second women's qualifier in the Open Era to get so far at the Australian Open.

She broke three times to win 6-3, 6-4 in 78 minutes and set up a clash against unseeded Russian Anna Kalinskaya or Chinese 12th seed Zheng Qinwen for a place in the final.

Yastremska is the first women's qualifier to reach the last four at the season-opening Grand Slam since Australia's Christine Matison in 1978.

"It's nice to make history, because at that time I wasn't even born," she said.

The 23-year-old wrote a message of support for Ukrainian fighters involved in the war against Russia on a TV camera lens after her win.

"I'm very proud of them," she said. "They really deserve huge respect. I always try to write something for Ukraine, about Ukraine.

"I think it's my mission here. If I do well, I can get -- tough to express. I'm just trying to give the signal to Ukraine that I'm really proud of it."

Yastremska faced a tough battle to reach the main draw at Melbourne Park, being taken the distance in all three of her qualifying matches.

But she has since moved up a gear, eliminating Wimbledon champion and seventh seed Marketa Vondrousova in the first round and two-time champion Victoria Azarenka in the fourth round.

Alcaraz, who headlines the evening session, is on a mission to win his third Grand Slam and wrest the number one ranking from the hands of 10-time champion Djokovic.

He is aiming to become the third man in the Open Era to win three Grand Slams before the age of 21, after Bjorn Borg and Mats Wilander.

Germany's Zverev, who stands in his way, has won four of the seven meetings between the pair, including their most recent encounter at the ATP Finals in November.

But Alcaraz, 20, has drawn confidence from his performances in Australia.

"I'm feeling better and better every match that I'm playing," he said.

However, he knows he will be in a scrap against the giant Zverev, who has been through two grueling five-setters.

"Obviously I love playing against him," said Alcaraz. "It's always a tough battle. I have to play my best level. He pushes me to play my 100 percent every time."

Seeds have tumbled in the top half of the women's draw, leaving just China's Zheng standing.

The 21-year-old is taking inspiration from compatriot Li Na's win in Australia in 2014 and got a boost when she spoke to the retired Chinese star for the first time in person in Melbourne.