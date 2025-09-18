The Golden State Warriors have a tough assignment with Jonathan Kuminga. When Jimmy Butler became the starting forward, Kuminga's minutes diminished. He might be thinking he's good elsewhere since he hasn't received much playing time anymore.

According to a new report, Butler is pressing the Dubs about the Kuminga situation.

Jimmy Butler Weighs In on Kuminga's Situation

NBC Sports Bay Area's Dalton Johnson reports that veteran star Jimmy Butler has gone so far as to reach out to Warriors management himself, requesting that they provide him with insight into the team's intentions for the 21-year-old restricted free agent.

Butler, who was traded to Golden State in a front-page trade with the Miami Heat earlier this year, has reportedly inquired of the front office what they plan to do with Kuminga. His question says as much about his increasing leadership role with the Warriors as it does about his desire for roster stability in advance of next season.

When Butler arrived here, the Warriors dealt with him quickly and signed him to a two-year, $111 million contract, Johnson said on the "Dubs Talk" podcast.

I can confidently say that Jimmy Butler has also reached out to the team and been like, 'What's going on here? I just want to know the plan.

The Contract Dispute Holding Things Up

Kuminga still doesn't have an offer on the table, just two weeks before camp. Earlier this week, news came out that the Warriors were increasing their offer to $75.2 million for three years. However, the team option in the third season is something Kuminga and his people are adamant about opposing, Hoops Rumors wrote.

His agent, Aaron Turner, spoke about Kuminga taking the same contract if the final-year option was altered to a player option rather than an early termination. Without developments, Kuminga would opt to sign the one-year, $8 million qualifying offer made last June that includes a no-trade clause. That path would put him on track for 2026's unrestricted free agency.

Why Butler Is Getting Involved?

Butler's entrance is an indication that he is all about winning with Golden State right away. Years of angst with Miami regarding his own extension led him to San Francisco in the hopes of a new beginning. The Warriors did not hesitate to provide him with financial stability, and he anticipates the same expediency shown to younger stars such as Kuminga, who posted career highs in scoring and efficiency last year.

For Jimmy Butler, the message is straightforward: stability off the court equals concentration on the court. If the Warriors are to get the most out of their championship window, they must figure out Kuminga's future, either with a long-term extension or through trade discussions.

The standoff puts Golden State in a vulnerable spot. Training camp is at hand, and the team is at a crucial period: lock up Kuminga with preferential terms, or risk having tension bleed into the season.

If Kuminga takes the qualifying offer, the Warriors might lose a young foundation piece for nothing next summer. He could go to the Miami Heat then since Andrew Wiggins is rumored to be going to the Utah Jazz.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com