The Memphis Grizzlies will host the streaking Denver Nuggets at the FedEx Forum Saturday, seeking a bounce-back win.

The Grizzlies are coming off a loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, 105-110, Thursday despite Joel Embiid not being at 100%.

It was the first game of Memphis since the All-Star break, losing eight of nine before a 3-1 streak to end the first half, ESPN reported.

Desmond Bane led the losing cause of the Grizzlies with 25 points and eight rebounds. Jaren Jackson Jr. contributed 18 markers, while Ja Morant finished with 15 points in that loss.

Memphis is expected to turn to its defense anew to put a stop to the Nuggets' winning run. They are limiting opponents to 112.2 points per contest, eighth in the league. They also own a defensive rating of 109.8, second in the NBA today.

However, clamping down on the Nuggets may be easier said than done, especially with Nikola Jokic in tow. The Serbian cager is coming off a triple-double performance in their Thursday triumph over the Cleveland Cavaliers, 115-109.

Jokic finished with 24 points, 18 rebounds and 13 assists, his 22nd triple-double for the season. Michael Porter Jr. helped out by adding 25 points and six caroms.

"He's the MVP," Nuggets coach Michael Malone said of Jokic after the game, according to ESPN. "When the MVP goes out and puts up a triple-double, it means a lot. He is a historically great player."

The Nuggets — which hold the regular season series edge over the Grizzlies, 1-0 — are expected to go full throttle on offense against Memphis. They are seventh in the league in team points per game, with an average of 117.1 per contest. They currently have an offensive rating of 117.7.

The Grizzlies are -1.5 favorites to come out on top against the Nuggets, which are at +1.5, according to USA Today's For The Win. The Moneyline for this matchup is -127 for Memphis and +108 for Denver.

The Grizzlies will try to cool down the Nuggets this Saturday, with game time set for 8 p.m. EST at the FedEx Forum. The game will be shown over NBA League Pass, with live streaming available via FuboTV.