Social media users and critics of the Trump administration are trolling President-elect Donald Trump online after the President of Mexico corrected him regarding agreements made by the two world leaders.

On Wednesday, the President-elect took to his own social media app, Truth Social, in order to share that Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo had agreed to help him close the southern border between the US and Mexico.

"Just had a wonderful conversation with the new President of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo," Trump stated. "She has agreed to stop Migration through Mexico, and into the United States, effectively closing our Southern Border."

"Mexico will stop people from going to our Southern Border, effective immediately," he further clarified in a follow-up post.

"THIS WILL GO A LONG WAY TOWARD STOPPING THE ILLEGAL INVASION OF THE USA. Thank you!!!" continued Trump.

The call occurred after the President-elect had already announced plans to place a 25% tariff on products from Mexico and Canada.

Sheinbau Pardo then took to X (formerly Twitter) to correct Trump's account of their dialogue, reported BBC.

"In our conversation with President Trump, I explained to him the comprehensive strategy that Mexico has followed to address the migration phenomenon, respecting human rights. Thanks to this, migrants and caravans are assisted before they reach the border," she said. "We reiterate that Mexico's position is not to close borders but to build bridges between governments and between peoples."

Critics of the President-elect took to social media to mock him for seemingly being harshly fact-checked by another world leader.

"Trump thinks he convinced the President of Mexico to stop all migration across the border LOL," said former senior adviser to Kamala Harris, Mike Nellis, on Bluesky.

"Trump: Mexico is 'effectively closing our southern border.' Mexico: 'no plan to close border.'" said political commentator and MSNBC contributor Brian Tyler Cohen.

"All it took was one call. Donny deals," added Sam Stein, a journalist for The Bulwark and MSNBC.

"So Mexico agrees to do the thing it's already been doing, and Trump claims victory. Sounds about right," stated Catherine Rampell, an economics columnist for The Washington Post.

On Monday, Trump promised to increase tariffs on products from Mexico, Canada and China as soon as his administration begun.

"On January 20th, as one of my many first Executive Orders, I will sign all necessary documents to charge Mexico and Canada a 25% Tariff on ALL products coming into the United States, and its ridiculous Open Borders," Trump posted on his Truth Social platform. "This Tariff will remain in effect until such time as Drugs, in particular Fentanyl, and all Illegal Aliens stop this Invasion of our Country!"

Originally published by Latin Times.