Microsoft has accomplished a gigantic milestone by surpassing the $3 trillion market capitalization threshold for the first time in its history. The tech giant's shares swelled to a record high of $404.72, contributing to the staggering market cap. Apple is barely holding the top position with market cap at $3.03 trillion, while Microsoft accentuates its reinstituted influence in the tech industry.

The rise in Microsoft's market value is credited to its roaring success in artificial intelligence (AI). Its strategic move in this arena as the entity behind the widely popular ChatGPT can be hugely attributed to this financial victory. Starting from the release of ChatGPT in November 2022, Microsoft's shares have not seen a bad day with a huge upsurge over 60% and constantly outperformed major indices i.e. the S&P 500 and Nasdaq.

Analyst Dan Ives from Wedbush speaks about Microsoft's supremacy in the AI landscape, stating, "Microsoft continues to dominate market share within the AI transformation taking place despite increased competition." With this strategic positioning, Microsoft has established itself as the frontrunner of the tech industry's recovery among the "magnificent seven" big tech stocks ruling the market.

Anticipation around the release of Microsoft's fiscal-first-quarter earnings report speaks volume as well with analysts projecting record sales of $61 billion. The market seems to have put its complete trust in Microsoft's ability to sustain its growth trajectory and the upcoming earnings report is just as a litmus test for the company.

However, Microsoft's success is not solely tied to financial metrics; it portrays an image of technological readiness and strategic foresight. The intelligent cloud division, which heavily involves AI, has exhibited a remarkable 20% year-over-year growth, establishing Microsoft's stance as a leader in AI landscape.

The path to a $3 trillion market cap is a testament to Microsoft's ability to navigate the complicated dynamics of the tech industry. With its strategic investments in OpenAI and the subsequent ascent of ChatGPT, the company is nothing short of a trailblazer in the AI revolution. This will definitely enable them to outrun competitors and create more values for investors.

Microsoft is scheduled to release fiscal second-quarter earnings on Jan 30 and all eyes are on whether Microsoft can retain the big numbers and also its position as a transformative force . Analysts at Citi expect Microsoft to deliver a "solid beat" for its upcoming fiscal second-quarter earnings report, particularly because of its leadership position around generative AI. The analysts raised their estimates and target price and reiterated their buy rating on the stock in a note Wednesday.

Analysts at Morgan Stanley also believe Microsoft's positioning and contributions related to generative AI are "getting even stronger," according to a note Tuesday. They moved their price target to $450 from $415, and said they "remain confident in upside to our above consensus estimates."