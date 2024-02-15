Middle East Conflict Live: 12 Dead In Israel-Hezbollah Tit-for-Tat Strikes
KEY POINTS
- Cracks in the Netanyahu-Biden relationship deepened over the IDF's Rafah invasion plan, report says
- 3 countries express concern over Israel's Rafah ground campaign plan
- U.S.-funded flour for Gaza reportedly stuck at Israeli customs, raising White House's concerns
On the 132nd day of the Israel-Hamas war, tensions escalated significantly along the Israeli-Lebanese border after tit-for-tat strikes between Israeli warplanes and Hezbollah, a powerful Iranian-backed terror group allied with Hamas.
Wednesday's fire exchanges killed at least 12 people and injured over a dozen others in Israel and Lebanon. The casualties included a soldier with the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) when Hezbollah launched a rocket barrage toward Safed in northern Israel.
Back in the Gaza Strip, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the Israeli army is preparing for "powerful action" in Rafah, an overcrowded city near Gaza's border with Egypt that has more than a million residents and evacuees.
U.S. Defense Minister Lloyd Austin told Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant in a phone call that Israel must ensure civilian safety before any action is implemented in Rafah.
The World Health Organization (WHO) accused Israel of impeding aid deliveries into Gaza. The accusation comes amid increasing desperation among the loved ones of some 130 hostages still in Hamas captivity. Protests have been held in several border crossings, in calls for a halt to Gaza aid entry until the remaining abductees are freed.
The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operation (UKMTO) reported a second day of no maritime disruptions in the Red Sea Wednesday after the last attack on an Iran-bound ship by Yemeni Houthi rebels.
Meanwhile, Netanyahu remains unmoved amid increasing calls for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. He said the Israeli army will fight until Hamas is eliminated and until the terror group can no longer incite more violence in the decades-long Israel-Palestine conflict.
The deep-rooted conflict erupted on Oct. 7, when Hamas militants launched a surprise attack in Israel, killing more than 1,200 people and abducting some 240 hostages. Around 110 abductees were freed in a late November ceasefire deal. Efforts to reach another truce agreement are at a standstill as the warring sides push the other to soften their demands.
WHO rep accuses Israel of impeding Gaza aid
Rik Peeperkorn, the WHO's representative for occupied Palestinian territories, on Wednesday said fewer than half of its aid delivery mission requests in Gaza have been approved so far by Israel.
"Hospitals are completely overwhelmed and overflowing and undersupplied," he said, adding that the delivery mission requests have "been denied, impeded or postponed."
His remarks came amid pressure on the Netanyahu government to allow for the continuous flow of humanitarian assistance for Gaza's civilians.
Austin tells Gallant to ensure civilian safety before Rafah raid
The U.S. Secretary of Defense told Israel's defense minister in a phone call Wednesday that civilian safety should be ensured, as well as continued humanitarian aid entry into the Gaza Strip "before any operations against Hamas in Rafah" are implemented.
The defense leaders also discussed ongoing talks to secure the release of some 130 hostages still in Gaza, as per a statement from the Pentagon.
Gallant, for his part, provided an update on the IDF's operations in Khan Yunis, the known hometown of Yahya Sinwar, Hamas' top leader in Gaza.
Netanyahu vows 'powerful action' in Rafah amid international calls for restraint
The Israeli prime minister on Wednesday vowed that the Israeli army will continue to fight "until complete victory, and this includes a powerful action in Rafah" after the civilian population in the overcrowded southern city are evacuated from "battle zones."
His remarks came amid increasing international scrutiny of an Israeli plan to launch a ground campaign in Rafah. More than a million civilians are believed to be sheltering in the city as thousands from northern and central Gaza moved south during the earlier weeks of the Israel-Hamas war.
12 dead, over a dozen injured in Israel-Hezbollah strikes
An Israeli soldier was killed Wednesday when Iran-backed Hezbollah launched a rocket barrage toward northern Israel. Eight others were injured after a rocket struck a building in Safed in northern Israel, the highest city in Galilee.
In retaliatory strikes toward southern Lebanon later Wednesday, eleven people were killed, Reuters reported Thursday, citing a hospital director and three Lebanese security sources. Among the dead were six children, as per the report. More than a dozen other people in Israel and Lebanon were injured in the tit-for-tat strikes.
Hezbollah vowed retribution for the casualties in Israel's retaliation. Israel previously said its army was ready to respond should the heavily armed militant group wage an all-out war in the northern front.
