On the 132nd day of the Israel-Hamas war, tensions escalated significantly along the Israeli-Lebanese border after tit-for-tat strikes between Israeli warplanes and Hezbollah, a powerful Iranian-backed terror group allied with Hamas.

Wednesday's fire exchanges killed at least 12 people and injured over a dozen others in Israel and Lebanon. The casualties included a soldier with the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) when Hezbollah launched a rocket barrage toward Safed in northern Israel.

Back in the Gaza Strip, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the Israeli army is preparing for "powerful action" in Rafah, an overcrowded city near Gaza's border with Egypt that has more than a million residents and evacuees.

U.S. Defense Minister Lloyd Austin told Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant in a phone call that Israel must ensure civilian safety before any action is implemented in Rafah.

The World Health Organization (WHO) accused Israel of impeding aid deliveries into Gaza. The accusation comes amid increasing desperation among the loved ones of some 130 hostages still in Hamas captivity. Protests have been held in several border crossings, in calls for a halt to Gaza aid entry until the remaining abductees are freed.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operation (UKMTO) reported a second day of no maritime disruptions in the Red Sea Wednesday after the last attack on an Iran-bound ship by Yemeni Houthi rebels.

Meanwhile, Netanyahu remains unmoved amid increasing calls for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. He said the Israeli army will fight until Hamas is eliminated and until the terror group can no longer incite more violence in the decades-long Israel-Palestine conflict.

The deep-rooted conflict erupted on Oct. 7, when Hamas militants launched a surprise attack in Israel, killing more than 1,200 people and abducting some 240 hostages. Around 110 abductees were freed in a late November ceasefire deal. Efforts to reach another truce agreement are at a standstill as the warring sides push the other to soften their demands.