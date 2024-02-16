Live Updates

On the 133rd day of the war in Gaza, tensions in the Middle East are escalating as fighting between the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Hamas continues.

A commander of Hezbollah's elite Radwan Forces was killed in an Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon on Thursday. The Iranian-backed terror group has since confirmed the death of Ali Muhammad Aldbas (Al-Debbes).

Hours after the Hezbollah commander's killing was confirmed, the powerful paramilitary organization claimed an attack on a "naval site" it said belonged to the Israeli army, located near the Israeli-Lebanese border.

Following two straight days of peace in the Red Sea, Iran-backed Yemeni Houthis resumed their rampage, attacking what they claimed was a "British" merchant ship. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) confirmed that a commercial vessel was attacked.

Back in desolate Gaza, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pushed back on Washington's calls for a Palestinian state. He said Palestinian statehood would be a "reward to terrorism."

His adamant stance on the matter draws from decades of violence in the history of the Israel-Palestine conflict that ultimately erupted on Oct. 7 when Hamas operatives plundered Israeli communities, murdering more than 1,200 people and abducting some 240 hostages, more than 130 of which are still being held in Gaza.

Meanwhile, talks for a painstakingly elusive ceasefire-hostage deal have reportedly been extended for three more days as Egyptian and Qatari mediators attempt to pressure the warring sides into agreeing to a much-needed truce agreement.