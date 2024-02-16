Middle East Conflict Live: Hezbollah Attacks Israeli 'Naval Site' After Elite Force Commander's Killing
KEY POINTS
- Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas urges Hamas to secure a ceasefire deal
- 5 foreign ministers to pressure Israel over Rafah operation plan in Munich security summit
- Egypt reportedly setting up contingency area in case of Rafah raid
On the 133rd day of the war in Gaza, tensions in the Middle East are escalating as fighting between the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Hamas continues.
A commander of Hezbollah's elite Radwan Forces was killed in an Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon on Thursday. The Iranian-backed terror group has since confirmed the death of Ali Muhammad Aldbas (Al-Debbes).
Hours after the Hezbollah commander's killing was confirmed, the powerful paramilitary organization claimed an attack on a "naval site" it said belonged to the Israeli army, located near the Israeli-Lebanese border.
Following two straight days of peace in the Red Sea, Iran-backed Yemeni Houthis resumed their rampage, attacking what they claimed was a "British" merchant ship. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) confirmed that a commercial vessel was attacked.
Back in desolate Gaza, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pushed back on Washington's calls for a Palestinian state. He said Palestinian statehood would be a "reward to terrorism."
His adamant stance on the matter draws from decades of violence in the history of the Israel-Palestine conflict that ultimately erupted on Oct. 7 when Hamas operatives plundered Israeli communities, murdering more than 1,200 people and abducting some 240 hostages, more than 130 of which are still being held in Gaza.
Meanwhile, talks for a painstakingly elusive ceasefire-hostage deal have reportedly been extended for three more days as Egyptian and Qatari mediators attempt to pressure the warring sides into agreeing to a much-needed truce agreement.
