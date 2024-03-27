Live Updates

It's Day 173 of the raging Israel-Hamas war, but another conflict in Israel's northern border is heating up once more following a deadly rocket barrage toward an Israeli community by Iranian-backed Hezbollah that killed an Israeli and injured three others, one critically.

Israel and Hezbollah have said they would rather prevent an all-out war but have been exchanging near-daily fire, with tensions picking up this week following earlier rocket barrages by the Lebanon-based terror group.

At least seven people were killed after Israeli warplanes struck in Hebbariyeh, Lebanon, sources revealed. The Israel Defense Forces' (IDF) strikes were said to have targeted an emergency and relief center in the southern Lebanon village.

In Jordan, chaos ensued in the vicinity of the Israeli embassy in Amman after demonstrators marched toward the embassy in the third day of protests in support of Hamas, which carried out the grisly massacre of more than a thousand Israelis and foreign nationals on Oct. 7 and triggered a nearly six-month war.

Washington denied that it conducted strikes in Syria following reports that a member of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) was killed along with several others in U.S. airstrikes.

Back in war-torn Gaza, the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said Al-Amal Hospital in southern Gaza's Khan Yunis has been "taken out of service." This comes following an Israeli raid at the hospital.

Fierce fighting in the Gaza Strip and tensions across the Middle East stem from the decades-long violence in the history of the Israel-Palestine conflict that fuels Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's refusal to yield to international calls for an immediate ceasefire.