Middle East Conflict Live: Hezbollah Rocket Barrage In Israel Kills 1; Chaos In Jordan Protests
KEY POINTS
- Britain faces legal action over its move of pausing UNRWA funding
- Freed Hamas hostage tells all: sexual assault and torture in captivity
- Israeli strikes in Lebanon kill 3 Hezbollah members
It's Day 173 of the raging Israel-Hamas war, but another conflict in Israel's northern border is heating up once more following a deadly rocket barrage toward an Israeli community by Iranian-backed Hezbollah that killed an Israeli and injured three others, one critically.
Israel and Hezbollah have said they would rather prevent an all-out war but have been exchanging near-daily fire, with tensions picking up this week following earlier rocket barrages by the Lebanon-based terror group.
At least seven people were killed after Israeli warplanes struck in Hebbariyeh, Lebanon, sources revealed. The Israel Defense Forces' (IDF) strikes were said to have targeted an emergency and relief center in the southern Lebanon village.
In Jordan, chaos ensued in the vicinity of the Israeli embassy in Amman after demonstrators marched toward the embassy in the third day of protests in support of Hamas, which carried out the grisly massacre of more than a thousand Israelis and foreign nationals on Oct. 7 and triggered a nearly six-month war.
Washington denied that it conducted strikes in Syria following reports that a member of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) was killed along with several others in U.S. airstrikes.
Back in war-torn Gaza, the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said Al-Amal Hospital in southern Gaza's Khan Yunis has been "taken out of service." This comes following an Israeli raid at the hospital.
Fierce fighting in the Gaza Strip and tensions across the Middle East stem from the decades-long violence in the history of the Israel-Palestine conflict that fuels Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's refusal to yield to international calls for an immediate ceasefire.
British law firm takes legal action against UK over UNRWA funding halt
Bindmans, a London-based law firm, has filed preliminary action that could allow it to make a legal claim against the United Kingdom over the country's pause in funding for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine (UNRWA).
The pre-action letter filed by Bindmans Wednesday alleges that Britain didn't take due consideration of evidence when it decided to temporarily halt funding for the relief organization.
"Given the catastrophic situation in Gaza, including an impending, man-made famine, the ongoing decision to cease funding to Unrwa is not only morally wrong but flies in the face of that strategy," said Alice Hardy, a partner at Bindmans.
The UK is just one of several countries that stopped funding for UNRWA operations following an exposé that accused several UNRWA personnel of being directly involved in Hamas' Oct. 7 massacre.
Al-Amal Hospital out of service: PRCS
The Palestinian Red Cross late on Tuesday announced that Al-Amal Hospital in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza's main city, "has been taken out of service and has stopped working completely after the Occupation forces forced the hospital's crews and the wounded to evacuate it and closed its entrances with dirt barriers."
The organization also said it was disappointed that the international community "failed to provide the necessary protection for its staff, patients and displaced persons." It called on the world to guarantee the protection of Red Cross teams and facilities amid what it said was ongoing "targeting" of medical missions operating in the war-torn enclave.
US denies it carried out Syria strikes
The U.S. has denied it conducted airstrikes in Syria that allegedly killed an IRGC military advisor and several other Iraqi militia members. The denial came amid Syrian, Iranian and Arab reports that a U.S. strike targeted military sites in Deir ez-Zor, eastern Syria Tuesday.
Violence ensues on 3rd day of Jordan anti-Israel protests
Chaos ensued during the third day of protests near the Israeli embassy in Jordan's capital of Amman, Reuters reported, citing witnesses and residents. Jordanian anti-riot police reportedly beat and arrested dozens of protesters that attempted to march closer toward the embassy.
Hundreds of angry crowds seeking to storm the embassy were pushed back by police who wielded batons as over two thousand protests gathered late Tuesday for another round of demonstrations.
During the demonstrations, many protesters chanted in support of Palestinian Hamas. "Oh Hamas ... all of Jordan's people are behind you," the crowds reportedly chanted.
Israeli strike kills 7 members of paramedics team in Lebanon: Lebanese officials
Seven members of a paramedics team were killed following an Israeli airstrike in Hebbariyeh, southern Lebanon early Wednesday, multiple outlets reported, citing Lebanese officials.
The emergency services facility hit in the strike was reportedly associated to a Lebanese Sunni Muslim group. The Lebanese Ambulance Association denounced the attack, calling it a "flagrant violation of humanitarian work."
The IDF said Wednesday that it "eliminated a terrorist who promoted terrorist plots towards Israeli territory." The operation was carried out on a "military building" in Hebbariyeh that housed Lebanese Sunni Muslim al-Jamaa al-Islamiya (Islamic Group) and other militants whom the Israeli army said "promoted plots" against Israel in the past.
Hezbollah rocket kills 1 Israeli, injures several others
A rocket barrage fired by Iran-backed Hezbollah toward Kiryat Shmona in northern Israel Wednesday has killed one Israeli civilian and injured three others. One of the wounded is in critical condition.
Israel's emergency services agency said the 25-year-old victim was a worker who was taken out of a building "that suffered a direct hit" from the rocket barrage. He was found with no signs of life and pronounced dead at the scene.
Two other people were lightly wounded from rocket shrapnel, while another injured individual was wounded critically.
Read the full story here.
