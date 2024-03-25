Live Updates

It's Day 171 of the Israel-Hamas war – Philippe Lazzarini, chief of the embattled United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine (UNRWA), said Israeli authorities informed the agency that they will halt approvals for UNRWA food convoys heading toward northern Gaza.

Iranian-backed Hezbollah fired about 15 missiles toward an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) post overnight as the Lebanon-based terror group once again stepped up its attacks against Israel.

In Yemen, where Iranian-backed Houthis have been stocking up on weapons to attack commercial shipping lanes in the Red Sea following U.S. self-defense attacks by Central Command (CENTCOM) forces that targeted Houthi assets, there was reportedly movement of long-range missiles Monday.

In Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continued to defy allied calls to spare overcrowded Rafah. He said it was "impossible" to defeat Hamas by leaving it intact in the southern Gaza city that has been home to some 1.5 million Palestinians since the war started.

As mediators work to get Israel and Hamas agree on a ceasefire agreement, Israel signaled openness to allowing displaced northern Gaza residents to return home as part of truce negotiations.

Fighting between Israel and Hamas has been going on for decades due to the deep-rooted history of the Israel-Palestine conflict. However, things took its deadliest turn on Oct. 7, when Hamas operatives raided Israel, killing more than a thousand people and abducting over 250 hostages, of which some 130 are still being held in Gaza.