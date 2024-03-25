Middle East Conflict Live: UNRWA Says Israel Halted Northern Gaza Food Convoy Approvals
KEY POINTS
- Over 32,000 dead in Israel's military offensive, says Hamas-run Gaza health ministry
- France's Emmanuel Macron says forced transfer of Rafah residents may constitute to "war crime"
- UN Security Council to vote on another draft resolution after China, Russia vetoed US ceasefire call
It's Day 171 of the Israel-Hamas war – Philippe Lazzarini, chief of the embattled United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine (UNRWA), said Israeli authorities informed the agency that they will halt approvals for UNRWA food convoys heading toward northern Gaza.
Iranian-backed Hezbollah fired about 15 missiles toward an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) post overnight as the Lebanon-based terror group once again stepped up its attacks against Israel.
In Yemen, where Iranian-backed Houthis have been stocking up on weapons to attack commercial shipping lanes in the Red Sea following U.S. self-defense attacks by Central Command (CENTCOM) forces that targeted Houthi assets, there was reportedly movement of long-range missiles Monday.
In Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continued to defy allied calls to spare overcrowded Rafah. He said it was "impossible" to defeat Hamas by leaving it intact in the southern Gaza city that has been home to some 1.5 million Palestinians since the war started.
As mediators work to get Israel and Hamas agree on a ceasefire agreement, Israel signaled openness to allowing displaced northern Gaza residents to return home as part of truce negotiations.
Fighting between Israel and Hamas has been going on for decades due to the deep-rooted history of the Israel-Palestine conflict. However, things took its deadliest turn on Oct. 7, when Hamas operatives raided Israel, killing more than a thousand people and abducting over 250 hostages, of which some 130 are still being held in Gaza.
Sirens sound in Ashdod, breaking weeks-long southern peace
Rocket sirens sounded in Ashdod, southern Israel Monday afternoon, local time, the IDF and other local media reported.
This comes following weeks of peace in the southern part of the country as sirens only sounded in the north amid Hezbollah attacks.
UNSC to vote on another Gaza ceasefire resolution
The UN Security Council will once again vote on a draft resolution calling for an "immediate ceasefire" in Gaza after China and Russia vetoed a U.S. resolution on the same matter.
The new text "demands an immediate ceasefire" during the ongoing Muslim Ramadan month and also "demands the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages."
Read the full story here.
French president hardens stance on Israel's planned Rafah invasion
Macron told Netanyahu during a phone call Sunday that he was firmly opposed to an Israeli ground incursion on Rafah. "He recalled that the forced transfer of populations constituted a war crime within the meaning of international law," according to a Google-translated press release from the Elysée.
The French leader further noted that Gaza's future "could only be decided within the framework of a future Palestinian state and under the responsibility of the Palestinian Authority."
France is just one of a growing list of countries that have called on Israel to spare Rafah, considering the massive population that found shelter in the southern Gaza city since the war started.
Israel signals openness to allowing return of northern Gaza residents: Report
Israel on Sunday signaled that it was open to allowing the return of displaced Palestinians from the northern Gaza Strip as part of ceasefire talks, Reuters reported.
This comes as mediators Qatar and Egypt attempt to achieve a six-week truce deal between the warring sides in exchange for the release of 40 hostages still being held in Gaza.
"We are now willing to discuss a return of some of the displaced," an Israeli official briefed on Doha talks said as per the report. There is speculation that such an arrangement would be limited to women and children, but the official did not elaborate on numbers and specific groups.
'Impossible' to defeat Hamas if Rafah left intact: Netanyahu
Despite mounting calls on Israel to refrain from launching a ground incursion into Rafah without a clear plan to keep Gaza civilians safe, the Israeli prime minister insisted that the Israeli army has to enter the overcrowded southern city.
"It is impossible to defeat the sheer evil by leaving it intact in Rafah. As in ancient times, like our brothers, we are also united. We are fighting and will be victorious. We will enter Rafah and achieve total victory," he said Sunday night, as per a release from his office.
This comes as Israel's ties with the U.S. begin to show cracks due to contradicting views over Israel's military offensive in response to Hamas' Oct. 7 massacre.
IRGC 'experts' assist Houthis in moving missiles: Arab media
Following the destruction of some assets belonging to the Houthi rebel militia on Saturday by U.S. CENTCOM forces, it appears the Iranian-backed rebels have started stockpiling on their weapons arsenal again.
Some "experts" with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) provided assistance to the Houthis in transferring long-range missiles from the Yemeni capital of Sana'a to the Houthi-controlled port town of Hodeidah Monday, Sky News in Arabic reported, citing Yemeni sources.
Iran previously denounced joint U.S. and UK strikes targeting Houthi assets in Yemen, saying they "contradict" the allied nations' call to refrain from starting a "wider conflict" in the region.
Hezbollah fires 15 missiles toward IDF post
Hezbollah fired "about 15 missiles" from Lebanese territory toward an Israeli army post near Menara in northern Israel overnight, the IDF said Monday. The missiles fell on open areas and there were no casualties from the launches.
In response to the attacks, Israeli warplanes struck a "military building" in the Meiss Ej Jabal area in southern Lebanon that belonged to the Iran-backed terror group.
Israel denies UNRWA food convoys from entering northern Gaza: UNRWA
Lazzarini made the announcement Sunday, saying Israel has informed the UN that "as of today," UNRWA food convoys en route to the devastated northern part of Gaza will no longer be approved for entry.
"This is outrageous & makes it intentional to obstruct lifesaving assistance during a man made famine," the UNRWA chief wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "By preventing UNRWA to fulfill its mandate in Gaza, the clock will tick faster towards famine & many more will die of hunger, dehydration + lack of shelter," he added.
Israel has yet to deny or confirm the report.
© Copyright IBTimes 2024. All rights reserved.
-
Paris Crowns Champion Waiters In One-of-a-kind 'Cafe Race'
-
Sprinklers And Drip Irrigation Help Iraqis beat Drought
-
How Will UK Royal Family Deal With Staffing Crisis?
-
US Surgeons Transplant Pig Kidney To Live Patient In World First
-
Irish PM Resignation: What Happens Next?
-
Panama Canal Administrator Hopes Traffic Normalizes By February 2025
-
Global Music Biz Sees 10.2% Growth In 2023: Industry
-
In Spain, Hi-tech Hops Keep Beer Bitter As Climate Bites
-
Amid Crime Surge, Vendors In Bogota Turn To Hired Guns
-
Talks Push On In Haiti As Gangs Choke Capital