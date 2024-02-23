Middle East Conflict Live: Houthis Attack US Destroyer, Threatens Bab El-Mandeb Shutdown
KEY POINTS
- Embattled UNRWA at a "breaking point," says its chief Philippe Lazzarini
- Netanyahu unveils first official day-after Gaza plan
- US base in Syria reportedly suffers drone attack, as per Iranian media
It's the 140th day of the war in Gaza, and as the international community steps up calls for restraint in the devastated enclave, Yemeni Houthi rebels continue to run amok in the Red Sea.
Houthi leader Abdul Malik al-Houthi, said in a televised speech that the rebel militia will add new "submarine weapons" in its arsenal as it expands attacks in the Red Sea. The Yemeni terror group also threatened to shut down commercial shipping at the turbulent Bab El-Mandeb Strait after it claimed a drone attack on a U.S. destroyer.
In Israel's northern border with Lebanon, Hezbollah, one of many paramilitary groups backed by Iran, claimed it attacked a "house" in the Metula area where soldiers of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) gathered.
Back in Gaza, heavy bombardment has been reported in the southern part of the enclave as world leaders, including U.S. President Joe Biden, who has been an ally of Israel since the war started, called on Israel to refrain from launching a ground operation in Rafah unless civilian protection is ensured.
Meanwhile, talks for a new ceasefire deal continue as an Israeli delegation is expected to join negotiations in Paris. However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said earlier this week that Israel was not prepared to "pay any price" for the release of some 130 remaining hostages in Gaza under Hamas' "delusional" demands.
The intense fighting in the Gaza Strip stems from a longstanding Israeli-Palestinian conflict that ultimately blew up on Oct. 7, when Hamas operatives launched a surprise invasion of Israel, murdering more than a thousand people and abducting some 250 Israelis and foreign nationals.
UNRWA at 'breaking point': Agency chief
The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) has reached "a breaking point, with Israel's repeated calls to dismantle it and the freezing of funding by donors at a time of unprecedented humanitarian needs in Gaza."
His statement came following the suspension of funding by some countries, including top donor U.S., after an Israeli exposé alleged that 12 UNRWA employees directly participated in Hamas' Oct. 7 atrocities.
Israel reportedly strikes southern Gaza homes
Israeli air strikes targeted homes in southern Gaza Friday, witnesses said, amid heightening fears over a potential ground raid of Rafah, the overcrowded city in southern Gaza where over a million people have sought shelter since the war started.
Read the full story here.
Hezbollah claims attack targeting northern Israel 'house'
Hezbollah said early Friday that it attacked a "gathering" of IDF soldiers "insider a house in the Metula" area in northern Israel. The Lebanon-based Hamas ally published footage that shows an explosion at what appears to be a residential home after a rocket was launched towards it.
Houthis threaten to 'close' Bal El-Mandeb Strait
Following claims that it attacked a U.S. destroyer in the Red Sea with drones, the Iranian-backed Houthis said Friday that they "can completely close the Bab El-Mandeb Strait," Sky News in Arabic reported.
No further details were provided about the threat, but on Thursday, the terror group's leader said it will include "submarine weapons" in its expanded Red Sea attacks.
Houthi leader announces expansion of weapons arsenal in Red Sea attacks
Al-Houthi on Thursday said the Houthis will add new "submarine weapons" to its arsenal in its continuing attacks against commercial ships and vessels linked to Israel, the U.S., and the UK.
While he did not provide further details about the expansion of its attack arsenal, he said the Iranian-backed terror group's operations in waters in the Middle East were "escalating, and effective," as per a Reuters translation.
Houthis claim 3 attacks on Israel, US destroyer, 'British' commercial ship
The Houthis on Thursday claimed an attack "against a British ship (Islandra) in the Gulf of Aden," launching missiles toward the said merchant vessel. It also said it launched drones and missiles toward Israel's southern port city of Eilat.
Finally, the Yemeni rebel group said it carried out drone attacks on a U.S. destroyer in the Red Sea. The U.S. army has yet to confirm the said claim.
