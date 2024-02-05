Live Updates

Tensions in the Middle East have escalated to a more concerning level on the 122nd day of the war in Gaza. The United States has warned that it intends to conduct more strikes on Iranian-backed militias, while in Israel, families of abductees anxiously wait for Hamas' response to a ceasefire proposal that has the potential to secure the release of more hostages.

U.S. forces struck Houthi anti-ship and land attack missiles in Yemen on Sunday, just a day after Washington and Britain launched joint strikes against the Iran-backed group, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said.

Iraqi armed groups attack base used by US troops in Syria: Arab media

Hamas, which triggered the war in Gaza when it murdered 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals and abducted some 240 hostages during its Oct. 7 invasion of Israel, is expected to announce its decision regarding a truce proposal that could see the freedom of some 130 hostages still being held in Gaza.

Iran, which supports Hamas, Yemeni Houthi rebels, and other militias that have been attacking Israel and U.S. military assets since the war started, on Sunday said the U.S. and U.K. should not "test the wrath of the region."

In the fiery Israeli-Lebanese border, Hezbollah, just one of the many paramilitary groups backed by Iran, claimed to have attacked eight assets of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

Back in the Gaza Strip, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), which is in hot water amid allegations that some of its employees were directly involved in Hamas' Oct. 7 massacre, should be "replaced."

Israel's hardened stance over the Hamas issue stems from the prolonged, violent history of the Israel-Palestine conflict that has drawn attacks toward Israel from Hamas allies and other pro-Iran militias.