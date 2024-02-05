Middle East Conflict Live: US Strikes Houthi Missiles Again; Hamas Truce Deal Response Looms
KEY POINTS
- US aid package for Israel and Red Sea unveiled
- Israel's Itamar Ben-Gvir draws ire for criticism of U.S. President Joe Biden
- Desperation soars in Israel, prompting protests against Gaza aid
Tensions in the Middle East have escalated to a more concerning level on the 122nd day of the war in Gaza. The United States has warned that it intends to conduct more strikes on Iranian-backed militias, while in Israel, families of abductees anxiously wait for Hamas' response to a ceasefire proposal that has the potential to secure the release of more hostages.
U.S. forces struck Houthi anti-ship and land attack missiles in Yemen on Sunday, just a day after Washington and Britain launched joint strikes against the Iran-backed group, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said.
- Iraqi armed groups attack base used by US troops in Syria: Arab media
Hamas, which triggered the war in Gaza when it murdered 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals and abducted some 240 hostages during its Oct. 7 invasion of Israel, is expected to announce its decision regarding a truce proposal that could see the freedom of some 130 hostages still being held in Gaza.
Iran, which supports Hamas, Yemeni Houthi rebels, and other militias that have been attacking Israel and U.S. military assets since the war started, on Sunday said the U.S. and U.K. should not "test the wrath of the region."
In the fiery Israeli-Lebanese border, Hezbollah, just one of the many paramilitary groups backed by Iran, claimed to have attacked eight assets of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).
Back in the Gaza Strip, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), which is in hot water amid allegations that some of its employees were directly involved in Hamas' Oct. 7 massacre, should be "replaced."
Israel's hardened stance over the Hamas issue stems from the prolonged, violent history of the Israel-Palestine conflict that has drawn attacks toward Israel from Hamas allies and other pro-Iran militias.
Hezbollah claims attacks on 8 IDF assets
Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah on Sunday claimed that the Lebanon-based terror group attacked eight Israeli army assets, including three "sites" in the disputed Shebaa Farms and the Khirbet Maar base in western Galilee.
Nasrallah said the IDF's Biranit Barracks, which is the headquarters of the Israeli army's Galilee Division, was "directly" hit by two Falaq 1 missiles – missiles of Iranian origin.
The IDF has yet to confirm Hezbollah's claims.
Do not test the 'wrath of the region': Iranian FM
Iran's foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Sunday warned the U.S. and the UK following the allies' fresh joint strikes in Yemen and U.S. strikes in Iraq and Syria late last week that targeted Iranian-backed groups.
"Continuation of war is not the solution. [You] do not [want to] test the wrath of the region," he wrote on X. He said Iran considers the security of the said countries, as well as in Gaza, "to be the security of the region."
US intends to conduct more strikes against Iran-backed militias: Sullivan
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan on Sunday said the U.S. plans to carry out more strikes on Iranian-backed groups in the region following joint strikes with the UK on Saturday.
"We intend to take additional strikes and additional action to continue to send a clear message that the United States will respond when our forces are attacked or our people are killed," he said.
Sullivan's comments came following the killing of three U.S. servicemen in Jordan in a drone attack at Tower 22 that Washington has blamed on Tehran and paramilitary groups in the Middle East backed by Iran.
He noted that recent strikes in Yemen, Syria, and Iraq are "not the end" of the Biden administration's ongoing military response to the American troops' killing.
Read the full story here.
Iraqi militias attack base used by US troops in Syria: Arab media
Iraqi armed factions on Monday attacked the Al-Omar oilfield base "inside Syrian territory," Sky News Arabia reported, citing the Syrian Observatory. The said base is being used by U.S.-led coalition forces.
There are some reports that at least 5 members of the Syrian Democratic Forces, which is composed of rebel groups and ethnic militias, were killed in the attack, as per the report.
The U.S. army has yet to confirm the report.
US strikes Houthi missiles in 'self-defense': CENTCOM
As part of the actions the U.S. has taken in "self-defense" over attacks in the Red Sea, U.S. forces conducted strikes against a Houthi land attack cruise missile and four anti-ship cruise missiles Sunday, CENTCOM announced early Monday local time.
The missiles were located "in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen," and the four anti-ship cruise missiles were "prepared to launch against ships in the Red Sea," the U.S. military said.
The latest strikes came just a day after the Washington and London launched joint strikes in Yemen, targeting dozens of Houthi militia assets as the Iranian-backed rebel group continues to go on a rampage in the Red Sea.
Read the full story here.
© Copyright IBTimes 2023. All rights reserved.
-
Will FAFSA Overhaul Leave College Dreams In Jeopardy? Financial Aid Faces Major Delays
-
US Govt Sends Drugmakers Initial Offers In Price Talks
-
Meta, Amazon Beat Expectations With Stellar Results
-
Is Your Vacation Getaway Safe? US Government Issues Travel Alerts For Bahamas And Jamaica
-
Walmart Unveils Plans To Open 150 Large-Format Stores In Next Five Years
-
Which Dogs Live The Longest? Small Ones With Long Noses
-
Eurozone Narrowly Dodges Recession
-
US Private Sector Job Gains Slow In January As Labor Market Cools
-
Creeping War Threatens Sudan's Eastern Border
-
Santander Posts Record Profit In 2023 After Rate Hikes