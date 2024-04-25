Live Updates

Tensions in the Israeli-Lebanese border have only intensified further on the 202nd day of the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip as Iran-backed Hezbollah targets northern Israeli communities.

Houthis, another rebel group backed by Iran based in Yemen, have also resumed their attacks in the Red Sea after some two weeks of no incidents reported to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations.

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces intercepted an anti-ship ballistic missile launched from Houthi-held areas in Yemen. The missile is believed to have targeted a U.S.-flagged, owned and operated merchant ship in the Gulf of Aden.

Back in the Gaza Strip, there were reports of an internet outage in several parts of the central and southern regions Thursday as the Israel Defense Forces make the necessary preparations to raid Rafah, the overcrowded city in southern Gaza temporarily home to majority of the Palestinian population.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called out the "horrific" anti-Israel protests in American college campuses, saying antisemitism should be stopped.

The U.S. State Department said Israel's push to legalize settler outposts in the Israeli-occupied West Bank would be "dangerous and reckless" following reports that Israel's Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich was pushing for such a move.

A move that legalizes Israeli settlements in the West Bank could only add fire to the longstanding Israel-Palestine conflict that has left civilians from both sides suffering the consequences – a disproportionate number on the Palestinian side.