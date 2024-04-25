Middle East Conflict Live: Houthis Resume Red Sea Attacks; Israel-Lebanon Border Tensions Intensify
KEY POINTS
- Hezbollah fires toward northern Israel after accusing IDF of targeting Lebanese civilians
- US expects Army forces and vessels deployed to build Gaza humanitarian pier to arrive soon
- Israeli protests in Tel Aviv after Hamas publishes video of hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin
Tensions in the Israeli-Lebanese border have only intensified further on the 202nd day of the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip as Iran-backed Hezbollah targets northern Israeli communities.
Houthis, another rebel group backed by Iran based in Yemen, have also resumed their attacks in the Red Sea after some two weeks of no incidents reported to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations.
U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces intercepted an anti-ship ballistic missile launched from Houthi-held areas in Yemen. The missile is believed to have targeted a U.S.-flagged, owned and operated merchant ship in the Gulf of Aden.
Back in the Gaza Strip, there were reports of an internet outage in several parts of the central and southern regions Thursday as the Israel Defense Forces make the necessary preparations to raid Rafah, the overcrowded city in southern Gaza temporarily home to majority of the Palestinian population.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called out the "horrific" anti-Israel protests in American college campuses, saying antisemitism should be stopped.
The U.S. State Department said Israel's push to legalize settler outposts in the Israeli-occupied West Bank would be "dangerous and reckless" following reports that Israel's Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich was pushing for such a move.
A move that legalizes Israeli settlements in the West Bank could only add fire to the longstanding Israel-Palestine conflict that has left civilians from both sides suffering the consequences – a disproportionate number on the Palestinian side.
US warns against legalizing settler outposts in West Bank
The U.S. Department of State on Wednesday said it would be "dangerous and reckless" to legalize Israeli settler outposts in the occupied West Bank amid reports that Smotrich was pushing for such a move that could further escalate the deep-rooted conflict between Israel and Palestine.
Smotrich is reportedly pushing for the legalization of 68 illegal outposts in the West Bank, while State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said Washington believes settlements in the Palestinian territory were a violation of international law.
Netanyahu calls out 'horrific' anti-Israel protests in American campuses
The Israeli prime minister late on Wednesday called anti-Israel protests across U.S. college campuses "horrific." He said "anti-Semitic mobs have taken over leading universities" and they were calling for Israel's annihilation.
He called on the world to "speak up" against antisemitism. "We have to stop antisemitism because antisemitism is the canary in the coal mine. It always precedes larger conflagrations that engulf the entire world."
Internet outage in parts of Gaza: Arab report
An internet outage in parts of the central and southern Gaza Strip was reported Thursday afternoon, as per Sky News in Arabic, which cited a Palestinian telecoms company.
It has been several months since an internet outage was reported in the war-torn enclave. The last major telecommunications outage in Gaza was reported late in December.
US engages Houthi missile in Gulf of Aden 'likely' targeted US ship
U.S. forces on Wednesday successfully engaged an ASBM launched from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen that was launched toward the Gulf of Aden, CENTCOM said late Wednesday.
The U.S. military noted that the missile was "likely targeting the MV Yorktown," a U.S.-flagged, owned, and operated merchant vessel that had 18 American and four Greek crew members.
The U.S. army also destroyed four drones over Houthi-held areas of Yemen Wednesday.
IDF fighter jets strike Hezbollah posts in southern Lebanon
Israeli warplanes struck Hezbollah infrastructures and an observation post in the Maroun El Ras and Markaba villages in southern Lebanon overnight, the IDF said Thursday.
The move comes after the powerful Iranian-backed terror organization fired toward northern Israeli communities in recent days and damaged two homes in one area.
