Middle East Conflict Live: Israel Confirms Deaths Of 31 Hostages In Gaza
KEY POINTS
- Ceasefire mediators working toward a 'final formula' after Hamas' 'positive' response
- US envoy says efforts underway to reach 'climbdown' in Red Sea crisis
- Houthis' Abdul-Malik al-Houthi threatens 'more and more' escalation
It's Day 124 of the war in Gaza, and Israel is reeling from news that more than a fifth of 136 remaining hostages in the war-torn enclave are dead. Tensions continue to climb in the Middle East as Iranian-backed Houthis conducted multiple missile attacks in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.
The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) has confirmed that Yemeni rebel Houthis attacked two commercial ships after the pro-Iran group claimed to have attacked vessels it said were from the U.S. and United Kingdom.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Israel for truce talks following news that there are at least 20 other hostages who may also be dead in Hamas captivity.
The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) is expecting a preliminary report into Israel's allegations that a dozen of its staffers participated in Hamas' Oct. 7 massacre to be ready by March.
Saudi Arabia reiterated that there won't be diplomatic ties with Israel unless a Palestinian state is established. The Kingdom's stance draws from decades of violence in the Israel-Palestine conflict that led to the Oct. 7 murders of more than 1,200 Israelis and foreigners and the abduction of over 240 hostages by Hamas.
In the heated Israel-Lebanon border, Iran-backed Hezbollah claims to have conducted nine operations against the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on the last day.
Over in Iraq, where tensions have also risen in the past weeks due to attacks by Iran-backed militias in Syria and Iraq toward American military assets, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said Washington and Baghdad should get back to negotiations over the future of a U.S.-led coalition in Iraq.
Saudi reiterates no diplomatic relations with Israel without Palestinian statehood
Saudi Arabia has once again reiterated that normalizing relations with Israel won't happen anytime soon. "The Kingdom has communicated its firm position to the U.S. administration that there will be no diplomatic relations with Israel unless an independent Palestinian state is recognized," the country's foreign ministry said in a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter) early Wednesday.
The statement was released after Blinken's visit to the Kingdom Tuesday.
UNRWA expects preliminary report on Oct. 7 allegations to be ready by March
The embattled UNRWA is expecting to have a preliminary report on Israel's allegations that some of its personnel were directly involved in Hamas' Oct. 7 atrocities ready by early March.
The agency also expects donors who suspended funding to review their decisions based on the results of the investigation, Dorothee Klaus, UNRWA's Lebanon director, told reporters.
Israel accuses 12 UNRWA employees of direct participation in the atrocities committed by Hamas in Israel during the Oct. 7 raid. Following the exposé, multiple countries, including UNRWA's top sponsor, the U.S., suspended funding to the agency.
Read the full story here.
At least 20 other hostages may also be dead: Report
The fate of several hostages is unknown as there is unconfirmed intelligence indicating that at least 20 other Hamas captives may also be dead, The New York Times reported Tuesday, citing four military officials.
The number is on top of the 31 hostages the IDF confirmed to have died in Hamas captivity.
This comes as the loved ones of remaining hostages in Gaza have been stepping up pressure on the Israeli government and international community to take more action in freeing the abductees. Some protesters have gone as far as blocking humanitarian aid trucks from entering the Gaza Strip, demanding that aid for the enclave be halted until the hostages are freed.
Houthis fired 6 missiles toward Red Sea, Gulf of Aden
The Iranian-backed rebel militia on Tuesday fired six anti-ship ballistic missiles (ASBM) toward the southern Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, CENTCOM said Wednesday.
Three of the said missiles attempted to hit the Greek-owned, Marshall Islands-flagged MV Star Nasia, causing minor damage to the merchant ship. Three other missiles were "likely" to have targeted British-owned, Barbados-flagged MV Morning Tide, which did not sustain any damage as the missiles hit the water near the vessel.
This comes after Houthi spokesperson Yahya Sare'e said in a statement that the rebel militia attacked an American and British ship in the Red Sea.
31 hostages in Gaza dead: IDF spokesperson
Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, the chief of the IDF's Spokespersons Unit, on Tuesday announced the deaths of 31 hostages still in Hamas captivity. "We have informed 31 families that their captured loved ones are no longer among the living and that we have pronounced them dead," he said at a media briefing as per multiple outlets.
The Israeli government previously said there were still 136 hostages in Gaza. More than 100 abductees were freed during the seven-day truce deal between Israel and Hamas late in November.
