Live Updates

The devastating war in Gaza has entered its 164th day – the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said Monday that it assassinated Faiq Mabhouh, Hamas' head of internal security operations during a raid at the Al-Shifa Hospital early Monday following intelligence that senior Hamas officials were hiding at the enclave's largest medical complex.

Josep Borrell, the European Union's chief of foreign policy, accused the Israeli army of "provoking" famine in Gaza. He previously accused Israel of using hunger as a weapon of war.

Famine now inevitable in northern Gaza: UN-backed report

UNRWA chief says Israel denied him entry into Gaza Strip

Rocket sirens sound in northern Israel: Local media

Mabhouh fired at Israeli forces and refused surrender: Sources

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, said the Gaza Strip was facing famine and a ceasefire was immediately needed to avert the food crisis.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has been under increasing pressure to do more in getting humanitarian aid delivered fast to Gaza civilians and refrain from launching a ground operation in Rafah, said Israel will push through with a military operation in the overcrowded southern Gaza city.

In Israel's northern border with Lebanon, Iranian-backed Hezbollah has been launching near-daily rocket barrages toward Israel, mainly targeting IDF bases.

Fighting between Israeli troops and Hamas has gone on for decades in the violent history of the Israel-Palestine conflict that has left civilians from both sides of the border suffering the consequences of war.