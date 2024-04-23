Live Updates

The war in Gaza has reached a grim milestone at Day 200 with little to no signs of easing up as the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) continued to shell northern Gaza, marking its most intense offensive in the near-famine region in weeks.

In the tension-packed northern border, the IDF announced the assassination of two "significant" figures in Iranian-backed Hezbollah's Aerial Unit, one of them a member of the elite Radwan Forces.

The Lebanon-based terror group on Tuesday said it attacked three sites of the Israeli army near the Israeli-Lebanese border in the last 24 hours.

Back in war-torn Gaza, the Hamas-run health ministry said more than 34,000 Palestinians have been killed since the war started.

New sanctions on Iran by the European Union are "regrettable," Iran's foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said. The sanctions were announced after Iran launched a massive drone and missile barrage toward Israel for the first time on Apr. 13.

Conflict in the Middle East was triggered by Hamas' Oct. 7 massacre in Israel. However, the fighting between Israel and Hamas has been ongoing for decades, stemming from the Israel-Palestine conflict that a growing number of global leaders believe could be resolved through a two-state solution.