Middle East Conflict Live: Israel Kills 2 Hezbollah Aerial Unit Leaders
KEY POINTS
- Turkey's Tayyip Erdogan believes Hamas leaders won't move out of Qatar
- Hezbollah expands range of attacks on IDF sites, report says
- Satellite images show tent construction in southern Gaza ahead of Israel's Rafah invasion
The war in Gaza has reached a grim milestone at Day 200 with little to no signs of easing up as the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) continued to shell northern Gaza, marking its most intense offensive in the near-famine region in weeks.
In the tension-packed northern border, the IDF announced the assassination of two "significant" figures in Iranian-backed Hezbollah's Aerial Unit, one of them a member of the elite Radwan Forces.
The Lebanon-based terror group on Tuesday said it attacked three sites of the Israeli army near the Israeli-Lebanese border in the last 24 hours.
Back in war-torn Gaza, the Hamas-run health ministry said more than 34,000 Palestinians have been killed since the war started.
New sanctions on Iran by the European Union are "regrettable," Iran's foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said. The sanctions were announced after Iran launched a massive drone and missile barrage toward Israel for the first time on Apr. 13.
Conflict in the Middle East was triggered by Hamas' Oct. 7 massacre in Israel. However, the fighting between Israel and Hamas has been ongoing for decades, stemming from the Israel-Palestine conflict that a growing number of global leaders believe could be resolved through a two-state solution.
Hezbollah claims 'deepest strike' in Israel
Hezbollah on Tuesday claimed it launched a drone attack targeting Israeli army bases north of Acre in northwestern Israel, marking its "deepest strike" yet into Israeli territory since Oct. 7, Reuters reported.
The powerful terror organization and Hamas ally said the strike was conducted in retaliation for the killing of two significant figures in its Aerial Unit, including a member of the elite Radwan unit.
Hezbollah expands range of attacks: Report
Hezbollah has expanded the range of its attacks toward Israeli army sites from 10 km (approximately 6 miles) to 30 km (approximately 18 miles), Sky News in Arabic reported Tuesday.
Satellite photos show tents built near Khan Yunis
Satellite images analyzed by The Associated Press on Tuesday appear to show a tent compound near Khan Yunis, southern Gaza's main city.
Israel previously said it was planning to evacuate the Palestinian civilian population from Rafah amid increasing pressure from the Biden administration to draw up a civilian protection plan to ensure that Rafah residents are safe before Israel launches its ground incursion of the overcrowded city.
The IDF said it was not involved in building the tents, as per AP.
Turkish president believes Hamas leaders won't leave Qatar
Erdogan on Tuesday said he doesn't think Hamas leaders will move out of Qatar as he has seen no signs that the Palestinian terror group had intent to leave the country where its political headquarters is located.
His comments came after The Wall Street Journal reported Saturday that Hamas recently reached out to two regional countries about possibly having its leaders reside there, citing Arab officials. One of the countries was reportedly Oman.
New EU sanctions on Iran 'regrettable': Iranian FM
Amir-Abdollahian on Tuesday took to X to express his disappointment over the sanctions the EU announced against Iran following Tehran's massive aerial attacks toward Israel on Apr. 13.
"It is regrettable to see the EU deciding quickly to approve more unlawful restrictions against Iran just because Iran exercised its right to self-defense in the face of Israel's reckless aggression," he wrote.
Iran's first direct attacks toward Israel were carried out after an Israeli bombardment that targeted the Iranian consulate's annex building in the Syrian capital of Damascus that killed seven Revolutionary Guards members, including a prominent general.
Over 34,000 Palestinians killed since Oct. 7: Hamas-run health ministry
At least 34,183 Palestinians have been killed since the Israel-Hamas war started, the Hamas-run health ministry in the Gaza Strip said Tuesday. More than 77,000 others have also been injured since Israel kicked off its military campaign in the territory, the ministry added.
Hezbollah claims attacks on 3 IDF sites
Iranian-backed Hezbollah on Tuesday claimed it attacked three sites of the Israeli army over the last 24 hours: in the Al-Wazzani, Hanita and the latest being in the area of Jal Al-Allam.
The IDF has yet to deny or confirm the claims.
Israel shells northern Gaza
Israel bombarded northern Gaza overnight in what is among the heaviest strikes the Israeli army carried out in weeks in the area, which humanitarian groups have said was nearing famine.
Israeli army tanks were also seen entering east of Beit Hanoun in northern Gaza as gunfire reportedly reached some schools were residents had been sheltering due to the strikes.
IDF assassinates 2 'significant terrorists' in Hezbollah's Aerial Unit
The Israeli army on Tuesday announced the killings of Hussein Ali Azkul and Sajed Sarafand, whom it describes as "significant terrorists" in the Aerial Unit of Iran-backed Hezbollah.
While Azkul was allegedly heavily involved in the Lebanon-based terror group's routine aerial activities, Sarafand was a significant member of Hezbollah's Radwan Forces, an elite special forces unit of the militant group that is dedicated to infiltrating northern Israel.
© Copyright IBTimes 2024. All rights reserved.
-
Gaza Health System 'Completely Obliterated': UN Expert
-
In Ecuadoran Amazon, Butterflies Provide A Gauge Of Climate Change
-
50 Years On, Vintage Vehicles To Reenact Portugal's Carnation Revolution
-
Conflicts Push Military Spending To 'All-time High': Report
-
'Thank You, America:' Zelensky And Netanyahu Applaud House Passage Of Foreign Aid Package
-
Women Journalists Bear The Brunt Of Cyberbullying
-
US Aid Shows Ukraine Will Not Be 'Second Afghanistan': Zelensky
-
Elon Musk's X Fights Australian Watchdog Over Church Stabbing Posts
-
Ukraine, Israel, TikTok: The Massive Aid Package Before US Congress
-
Eiffel Tower Loses Sparkle For Parisians Ahead Of Olympics