Live Updates

The war in Gaza has entered its 172nd day – Hamas has rejected the latest truce proposal, saying Israel ignored its core demands. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pinned the blame on not just Hamas' disinterest in achieving a ceasefire, but also on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) vote Monday.

For the first time since the war started, the U.S. did not veto a UNSC text that called for both an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the unconditional release of some 130 hostages still being held in the war-torn enclave.

In Israel's northern border with Lebanon, three rocket launches were detected from Lebanese territory, causing a fire to break out in the Avivim area, an Israeli civilian settlement, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

Iranian-backed Hezbollah, which has been launching missiles and rockets toward northern Israel since Oct. 7 from Lebanon, attacked the Israeli army's Meron base Tuesday.

Yemeni rebel Houthis, another Iranian-backed terror group, will make an "important" announcement Tuesday, as per its spokesman, Yahya Sare'e.

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh is expected in Tehran Tuesday after Washington, Israel's top western ally, abstained from the UNSC's Gaza ceasefire vote. Iran has supported Hamas' war with Israel for over five months.

Fighting in Gaza continues despite the UN resolution calling for a halt in hostilities by the warring sides. Decades of violence in the Israel-Palestine conflict that has left more than a thousand dead in Israel and over 32,000 dead in the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7.