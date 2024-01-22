Middle East Conflict Live: Israel Reportedly Offers 2-Month Ceasefire Amid Mounting Pressure Over Hostages
KEY POINTS
- US denies Houthis' attack claim on 'military cargo ship'
- Iran urges UN to condemn alleged Israeli strikes in Syria that killed 5 IRGC members
- Elon Musk visits Auschwitz following criticism over anti-Semitic posts on X
The war in Gaza has entered its 109th day, and the crisis in the Middle East ensues as the fighting between Israeli forces and Hamas militants triggered instability across the region.
Israel has reportedly offered a two-month ceasefire to Hamas as part of a possible hostage deal that could see all the remaining abductees freed under a multi-phased process.
This comes after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he rejected a ceasefire-hostage proposal by Hamas, as it demanded a total truce, leaving the terror group intact, and the complete withdrawal of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) from the Gaza Strip.
In the tension-packed Israel-Lebanon border, Hezbollah, a Hamas ally and Iran-backed terror group, continues to fire rockets toward northern Israel. The attacks have displaced thousands of Israelis who are pushing the government to reinstate security in the border area.
Over in the Houthi-disrupted Red Sea, the United States and the United Kingdom launched their second joint strike in Yemen that targeted Houthi assets. The Yemeni rebel militia, another Iranian-backed group, continues to attack merchant shipping lanes in the area, claiming the attacks were in solidarity with Palestinians.
Back in Gaza, Israeli troops are expanding operations in Khan Yunis, the enclave's second-largest city, where the IDF said it found a massive tunnel that was used to house around 20 hostages.
Netanyahu has not wavered despite international scrutiny over Israel's military campaign in Gaza. His resolve draws from the violence-loaded history of the Israel-Palestine conflict that snowballed during the Oct. 7 Hamas massacre. Hamas operatives murdered more than 1,200 Israelis and foreigners, burned down homes in multiple Israeli communities and abducted over 240 hostages, around 130 of whom are still in captivity.
Israel offers proposal to Hamas for 2-month truce: Report
Israel has offered Hamas a proposal through Qatari and Egyptian mediators that includes a ceasefire of up to two months, Axios' Barak Ravid reported early Tuesday, citing two Israeli officials.
The offer is part of a possible multi-phased agreement that could see the release of all remaining abductees in the Gaza Strip. The report added that Israel's war cabinet approved the terms of a new hostage deal proposal 10 days ago, as per the officials.
The first phase of the Israeli-proposed deal would see the release of women, men aged 60 and beyond, and abductees suffering critical medical conditions, the officials said. In the next stages, female captive soldiers, non-military men under the age of 60, and male soldiers will be freed. It will also include returning the bodies of hostages.
For a period of up to two months, the two sides will agree in advance regarding the number of Palestinian detainees to be freed in exchange for an Israeli hostage in each of the categories. Separate talks will be conducted on the names of the prisoners for release.
Hamas has yet to respond, but the officials said Israel is "cautiously optimistic" that progress may be made in negotiations in the coming days.
© Copyright IBTimes 2023. All rights reserved.
-
Did Biden Blunder With New Hampshire Primary Snub?
-
EU Ports Urged To Team Up To Fight 'Very Creative' Drug Smugglers
-
Israeli Women Take On Greater Military Role In Gaza War
-
India's Kashmir Ski Industry Melts As Temperatures Rise
-
Electric Cars Jolt Europe Sales For 2023
-
Baluchistan, Explosive Region On Iran-Pakistan Borderland
-
Trump Vows To Shield US From CBDCs: A Stand To 'Protect Americans From Government Tyranny'
-
Icelanders See Little Chance Of Return After Volcano Destroys Homes
-
Curtain Drops For Eiffel Tower Puppet Theatre Before Paris Games
-
Trade Barriers Can Slow Energy Transition: IEA Chief
-
Djokovic's 15-Year 'Special Relationship' With Melbourne Tree