Middle East Conflict Live: Netanyahu Publicly Declares Opposition To Palestinian State
KEY POINTS
- Mexico, Chile refer Gaza war to ICC over possible crimes committed by both sides
- Houthis say US, UK should expect its "inevitable" retaliation
- Israel is working on an Iran counterattack: Netanyahu
It is the 105th day of the Israel-Hamas war, and the fighting between Israel and Hamas has triggered a ripple effect in the Middle East that risks further friction between neighbors Iran and Pakistan following tit-for-tat strikes. Iranian-backed Hezbollah, a Hamas ally, also continues to risk an all-out war near Israel's northern border with Lebanon, while Yemeni Houthi rebels are still running amok in the Red Sea.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday announced in a televised speech that he was opposed to a two-state solution, saying a Palestinian state would invite more attacks on Israel.
Iran defended its attacks in Pakistan that killed six people earlier this week and said the retaliatory strikes by the Pakistan Armed Forces killed foreign nationals, not Iranians.
Pakistan has said its retaliatory attacks in Iranian territory were carried out professionally and were implemented to protect the security of its people.
Over in the tension-packed Israeli-Lebanese border, Hezbollah has been launching rockets toward northern Israeli communities. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has been returning fire. It has also reinforced its northern border amid increasing concerns from residents near the area.
Yemen's Houthi rebel militia has been targeting U.S.-owned vessels in recent days, with another ship being attacked by anti-ship ballistic missiles Thursday night.
Back in the war-torn Gaza Strip, the Israeli army has been engaging in heavy fire fights against Hamas militants. Fighting is especially fierce in the enclave's second-largest city, Khan Yunis.
The latest eruption of tensions in the Middle East started on Oct. 7, when Hamas militants raided Israeli communities, killing more than 1,200 people — mostly civilians — and abducting more than 240 Israelis and foreigners.
Hamas allies and Iran-backed armed groups have since targeted Israel, drawing from the turbulent history of the Israel-Palestine conflict marred by years of violence and seemingly fruitless efforts toward peaceful coexistence.
Israel is working to deter Iran's regional goals: Netanyahu
Netanyahu on Thursday said Israel is "working" on a counterattack to "stop" Iran from achieving its goals to "conquer, to collapse" regimes in the Middle East, as per a translation by local i24 News.
"If Iran is doing it now, how important it is that we stop them before they obtain nuclear weapons?" the Israeli leader said.
His remarks came after Iran carried out attacks in Iraq and Pakistan in recent days. Iran has said the attacks in Iraq "totally destroyed" a base belonging to the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad.
Houthis US, UK can expect "inevitable" retaliation
Yemeni Houthi spokesperson Yahya Sare'e shared early Friday that the recently re-designated terror entity said "a retaliation to the American and British attacks is inevitable, and that any new aggression will not go unpunished," as per a Google translation.
The warning came after the U.S. launched fresh strikes targeting Houthi missiles Thursday following an attack by the Yemeni rebel militia against a U.S.-owned vessel transiting the Red Sea.
Mexico, Chile refer war in Gaza to ICC
Mexico and Chile have referred the raging Gaza war to the International Criminal Court (ICC) for investigation of "possible crimes" committed by any of the warring parties, the Mexican foreign ministry said in a statement Thursday.
The ministry further explained that the referral was made over "growing worry" of the "escalation in violence" in the Gaza Strip, "particularly against civilian targets," following Hamas' Oct. 7 massacre in Israel.
Israel is not a member of the court, which is based in The Hague. The country also doesn't recognize the ICC's jurisdiction.
IDF attacks Hezbollah launching sites
Israeli troops on Thursday attacked several rocket launching positions of Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon, the IDF said. The attacks were carried out after an anti-tank missile was fired from Lebanese territory at the Manara area, in northern Israel, Wednesday.
Houthis attack another US-owned ship
The Houthis on Thursday night attacked another U.S.-owned ship, the M/V Chem Ranger with two anti-ship ballistic missiles, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said. The Marshall Islands-flagged vessel is a Greek-operated tanker ship.
The ship was not directly affected in the attacks but CENTCOM said the missiles hit "the water near the ship."
Yemeni Houthis earlier this week attacked a U.S.-owned ship that multiple outlets reported was on its way to Israel.
Iran condemns Pakistan's retaliation
The Iranian foreign ministry late on Thursday condemned Pakistan's retaliatory strikes in Iran, saying the attack was conducted "on non-Iranian villagers on the border of the two countries," as per the Iranian government's semi-official Mehr News Agency.
The ministry said it "expects the friendly and brotherly government of Pakistan to adhere to its obligations in preventing the establishment of bases and the deployment of armed terrorist groups on its soil."
Iran said its Wednesday strikes in the Balochistan province of Pakistan, which Islamabad said killed six people, including two children, were a "preventive action against a terrorist group preparing to infiltrate" Iranian territory.
Pakistan retaliated Thursday with multiple airstrikes, which Iranian media said killed nine individuals, including four children.
Netanyahu announces he's opposed to Palestinian state after war
The Israeli prime minister on Thursday publicly declared that he would not take steps toward the establishment of a Palestinian state in a post-war Gaza, drawing a rebuke from its top Western ally.
Netanyahu insisted that a Palestinian state would only invite more attacks on Israel. The State of Israel "must have security control over the entire territory west of the Jordan River." The notion "collides with the idea of sovereignty," he said.
"This truth I tell or our American friends, and I put the brakes on the attempt to coerce us to a reality that would endanger the state of Israel," he added.
He also remained defiant despite U.S. calls to scale back the war, saying the Israeli army will not stop its offensive until all of Israel's war goals are achieved – including the elimination of Hamas.
"We obviously see it differently," White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said of Netanyahu's remarks, as per multiple outlets.
