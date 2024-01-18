Live Updates

It is the 105th day of the Israel-Hamas war, and the fighting between Israel and Hamas has triggered a ripple effect in the Middle East that risks further friction between neighbors Iran and Pakistan following tit-for-tat strikes. Iranian-backed Hezbollah, a Hamas ally, also continues to risk an all-out war near Israel's northern border with Lebanon, while Yemeni Houthi rebels are still running amok in the Red Sea.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday announced in a televised speech that he was opposed to a two-state solution, saying a Palestinian state would invite more attacks on Israel.

Iran defended its attacks in Pakistan that killed six people earlier this week and said the retaliatory strikes by the Pakistan Armed Forces killed foreign nationals, not Iranians.

Pakistan has said its retaliatory attacks in Iranian territory were carried out professionally and were implemented to protect the security of its people.

Over in the tension-packed Israeli-Lebanese border, Hezbollah has been launching rockets toward northern Israeli communities. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has been returning fire. It has also reinforced its northern border amid increasing concerns from residents near the area.

Yemen's Houthi rebel militia has been targeting U.S.-owned vessels in recent days, with another ship being attacked by anti-ship ballistic missiles Thursday night.

Back in the war-torn Gaza Strip, the Israeli army has been engaging in heavy fire fights against Hamas militants. Fighting is especially fierce in the enclave's second-largest city, Khan Yunis.

The latest eruption of tensions in the Middle East started on Oct. 7, when Hamas militants raided Israeli communities, killing more than 1,200 people — mostly civilians — and abducting more than 240 Israelis and foreigners.

Hamas allies and Iran-backed armed groups have since targeted Israel, drawing from the turbulent history of the Israel-Palestine conflict marred by years of violence and seemingly fruitless efforts toward peaceful coexistence.