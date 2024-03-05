Middle East Conflict Live: Israeli Army Alleges Over 450 UNRWA Personnel Terror Operatives
KEY POINTS
- Gaza ceasefire talks reportedly end with no breakthrough
- World Health Organization warns of 'extreme' malnutrition in northern Gaza
- UN report says there is 'convincing information' of Hamas' sexual crimes
It's Day 151 of the Israel-Hamas war, and the Israeli army has just revealed new details about the alleged involvement of some United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) staffers in Hamas' atrocities, alleging that more than 450 of its staff were "military operatives in terror groups in Gaza."
Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, chief of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Spokesperson's Unit, on Tuesday revealed the names of three more UNRWA staffers who allegedly participated directly in Hamas' Oct. 7 massacre in Israel – one of them he described as an UNRWA "school counselor."
In the troubled Gulf of Aden, a Houthi missile struck a Liberia-flagged container ship, "causing damage" to the said vessel, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said.
Over in Washington, Israeli war cabinet minister Benny Gantz reportedly heard some "very harsh and critical messages" over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza from U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.
Tensions remain high in the Israel-Lebanon border as Iranian-backed Hezbollah steps up aggression toward northern Israeli communities. Rocket alert sirens sounded in Israel's northern region Tuesday, as per local media.
Meanwhile, there seems to be a turbulence within Hamas' inner leadership as Arab media reported that other Hamas leaders were unaware of Yahya Sinwar's decision to launch the invasion of Israel on Oct. 7.
The massacre of more than a thousand Israelis and foreign nationals and abduction of some 250 hostages by Hamas stems from a longstanding Israel-Palestine conflict that has drawn attacks toward Israel by several Iran-backed militias.
Amid increasing pressure to reach a ceasefire deal with Hamas, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been steadfast that his government will not submit to the militant group's "delusional demands."
Hunger, malnutrition rising among children in Gaza: WHO
"Hunger and malnutrition are on the rise among children, breastfeeding women, and pregnant women in Gaza," the WHO said Tuesday.
Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza is "overwhelmed" with patients and is faced with acute food, water, fuel, staff and medicines, the organization added.
Truce talks end with no breakthrough: Report
Ceasefire talks in Cairo between Hamas and mediators ended Tuesday with no breakthrough, Reuters reported, citing senior Hamas official Bassem Naim.
Naim accused the Israeli prime minister of not wanting to reach a truce agreement. "The ball now is in the American's court" to pressure Israel into agreeing to a deal, he said.
There were earlier reports that Israel skipped Tuesday's negotiations after Hamas refused to provide a list of hostages that specify which were still alive and which have died in captivity.
Naim argued that Israel's demand was impossible unless a ceasefire takes place first since the hostages were located in different sites across the war zone and were being held by different militant groups.
There are still some 130 hostages in Gaza – around 30 of whom are believed to be dead.
Other Hamas leaders 'not aware' of Oct. 7 attack: Arab media
Hamas leadership and the political bureau were "not aware" of Sinwar's plan to launch a shock invasion in Israel, Sky News in Arabic reported Tuesday, citing unidentified sources. Sinwar is Hamas' most senior leader in the Gaza Strip.
International Business Times cannot independently verify the report.
Siren alerts in northern Israel: Local media
Rocket sirens sounded in northern Israel Tuesday afternoon local time, as per i24 News. There have been no siren alerts in the region in recent days, as heavily armed terror group Hezbollah appeared to focus its operations toward Israeli army bases.
Gantz gets 'harsh' messages from Harris, Sullivan: Report
The Israeli war cabinet minister, a former defense minister, heard from Harris and Sullivan "very harsh and critical messages regarding the humanitarian situation in Gaza and the fact that Israel is not doing enough on this issue," Axios political reporter Barak Ravid wrote on X (formerly Twitter) Tuesday, as per a Google translation.
This comes following reports Monday that Netanyahu did not approve of Gantz's trip to Washington and reportedly told the minister that Israel can only have one prime minister.
Houthi missile hits commercial vessel in Gulf of Aden: CENTCOM
A missile fired from by Iranian-backed Houthis from Yemen toward the Gulf of Aden on Monday afternoon struck the MV MSC SKY II, a Liberian-flagged, Swiss-owned container ship, the U.S. military said Tuesday.
The impact caused damage to the vessel, but there were no injuries reported and the ship continued on its route, as per CENTCOM.
On Monday night, CENTCOM forces carried out "self-defense strikes" against two anti-ship cruise missiles (ASCMs) that they deemed were an imminent threat to U.S. Navy warships and commercial ships in the region.
IDF alleges over 450 UNRWA staffers are Gaza terror group operatives
Hagari on Tuesday revealed more details about Hamas' Oct. 7 invasion of Israel and how several UNRWA staffers allegedly participated directly in the atrocities.
He revealed the names of three more UNRWA personnel whom he said were also militants:
- Bakr Mahmoud Abdallah Darwish – alleged "Hamas terrorist" and "school counselor" at an UNRWA school
- Ghassan Nabil Mohammad Sh'hadda El Jabari – alleged terrorist working "in the Hamas-run Ministry of Health"
- Mamdouh Hussein Ahmad al-Qak – alleged terrorist with Hamas ally the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) and a "teacher at an UNRWA Elementary School"
The IDF spokesperson also alleged that "over 450 UNRWA employees are military operatives in terror groups in Gaza," adding that the number is "no mere coincidence," and instead was a "systematic" issue within the embattled UN agency.
"There is no claiming 'we did not know,'" he pointed out.
The latest exposé comes more than a month after Israel accused 12 UNRWA employees of direct participation in the Oct. 7 massacre. At the time, the agency said it fired several employees over the revelation and vowed a thorough investigation.
© Copyright IBTimes 2024. All rights reserved.
-
Women Battle On For Equality In Top Business Jobs
-
Global Education Ranking: US Leads List With UK, Germany Close Behind
-
43 Countries Demand Independent Investigation Into Navalny's Death, Putin's Role
-
Conspiracy Theories Gain New Life As US Campaign Unfolds
-
Americans Call For Return To Pensions Amid Retirement Anxiety
-
'Very Worried': Scientists Fret As Antarctic Sea Ice Dwindles
-
'Difficult Discussions' As WTO Talks Extended For Third Time
-
Food Or Medicine? Stark Choice For Sick Argentines
-
Federal Judge Upholds Controversial Texas Voting Law, Rejects Discrimination Claims
-
Recycled Fish Nets And Geothermal Power: Inside The Paris Olympic Village