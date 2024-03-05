Live Updates

It's Day 151 of the Israel-Hamas war, and the Israeli army has just revealed new details about the alleged involvement of some United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) staffers in Hamas' atrocities, alleging that more than 450 of its staff were "military operatives in terror groups in Gaza."

Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, chief of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Spokesperson's Unit, on Tuesday revealed the names of three more UNRWA staffers who allegedly participated directly in Hamas' Oct. 7 massacre in Israel – one of them he described as an UNRWA "school counselor."

In the troubled Gulf of Aden, a Houthi missile struck a Liberia-flagged container ship, "causing damage" to the said vessel, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said.

Over in Washington, Israeli war cabinet minister Benny Gantz reportedly heard some "very harsh and critical messages" over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza from U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.

Tensions remain high in the Israel-Lebanon border as Iranian-backed Hezbollah steps up aggression toward northern Israeli communities. Rocket alert sirens sounded in Israel's northern region Tuesday, as per local media.

Meanwhile, there seems to be a turbulence within Hamas' inner leadership as Arab media reported that other Hamas leaders were unaware of Yahya Sinwar's decision to launch the invasion of Israel on Oct. 7.

The massacre of more than a thousand Israelis and foreign nationals and abduction of some 250 hostages by Hamas stems from a longstanding Israel-Palestine conflict that has drawn attacks toward Israel by several Iran-backed militias.

Amid increasing pressure to reach a ceasefire deal with Hamas, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been steadfast that his government will not submit to the militant group's "delusional demands."