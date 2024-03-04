Middle East Conflict Live: Italian Warship Downs Red Sea Drone After Houthi-Struck Vessel Sinks
KEY POINTS
- Inner political turmoil in Israel as Netanyahu allegedly didn't approve Gantz' meeting with Blinken
- US Vice President Kamala Harris calls for 'immediate' Gaza ceasefire, to meet Gantz
- IDF conducted biggest raid in West Bank's Ramallah in years, witnesses say
The war in Gaza has entered its 150th day, and the Red Sea crisis has reached devastating highs following the sinking of a British-owned commercial ship in the Red Sea that Iranian-backed Houthis attacked two weeks ago.
Amid elevated tensions in the Red Sea, an Italian warship shot down a drone in the area. The Italian Defense Ministry also called out the Yemeni Houthi rebels for their continuing "serious violation" of international law that protects freedom of navigation.
In the Israel-Lebanon border, where tensions are just as high, Iran-backed Hezbollah claimed to have targeted "military bases" overnight, causing material damage to some assets of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).
A missile attack near a northern Israel community killed one person and wounded seven others, Israel's rescue service Magen David Adom (MDA) said Monday.
Back in Gaza, expansive operations are underway ahead of the Ramadan month, even as the U.S. and its allies push for a ceasefire. Israel skipped hostage talks in Cairo on Sunday over Hamas' alleged failure to first present a list of which hostages are alive and which died in captivity.
A day earlier, Israel was reported to have "basically accepted" a six-week ceasefire plan in Gaza and was only waiting for Hamas' response. However, it appears that the warring sides are now at a stalemate.
The raging war in Gaza stems from Hamas' Oct. 7 massacre in Israel, wherein the Palestinian militant group murdered more than a thousand Israelis and foreigners and abducted some 250 individuals – around 130 of which are still being held in Gaza.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has refused to bend to international pressure for a truce, drawing from years of violence in the Israel-Palestine conflict that has seen civilians from both sides suffering the brunt of decades-long fighting.
Internal Israeli government turmoil as Netanyahu allegedly opposed Gantz' US trip
Trouble may be brewing within the Israeli government as the Israeli president allegedly did not approve war cabinet minister Gantz's visit to Washington. "Netanyahu had a tough talk with Gantz and told him the country has just one prime minister," a source told AP, amid growing friction in Israel's inner leadership circle.
Gantz, a former defense minister, is expected to meet the U.S. Secretary of State and the American vice president during his U.S. trip.
Read the full story here.
Israel skips Cairo talks amid Hamas' failure to present hostage list: Report
Israel did not send a delegation to Egypt Sunday for ceasefire negotations after Hamas did not respond to two Israeli demands, including a list of abductees that specify which were still alive and which have died in captivity, CNN reported, citing an Israeli official who asked not to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter.
Hamas also did not provide confirmation on the ratio of hostages that will be freed in exchange for Palestinian detainees, the official added.
News of the stalemate comes a day after a senior Biden administration official told reporters that Israel had "basically accepted" a truce plan lasting for six weeks.
Hezbollah claims attacks on Israeli 'military bases'
The powerful paramilitary organization early on Monday claimed that it attacked Israeli "military bases" overnight using rockets and anti-tank guided missiles (ATGMs). The attacks resulted in "material damage" to the IDF assets, Hezbollah said.
The Israeli army has yet to deny or confirm the claims.
Houthi-attacked vessel sinks in the Red Sea
The British-owned commercial vessel Rubymar has sank in the Red Sea about two weeks after Houthis struck the ship with a missile while it was transiting the Bal el-Mandeb Strait.
The U.S. confirmed Sunday that the ship sank early Saturday. "The approximately 21,000 metric tons of ammonium phosphate sulfate fertilizer that the vessel was carrying presents an environmental risk in the Red Sea," the U.S. military warned.
Read the full story here.
Italian battleship downs drone in Red Sea
Italian warship Nave Duilio on Sunday afternoon shot down a drone in the Red Sea, which was flying towards the battleship at a distance of only "about 6 kilometers," the Italian defense ministry said in a statement.
"The terrorist attacks by the Houthis are a serious violation of international law and an attack on the safety of maritime traffic on which our economy depends. These attacks are part of a hybrid war, which uses every possibility, not only military, to harm some countries and benefit others," Italian defense minister Guido Crosetto said of the incident, as per a Google translation.
The ministry noted that the Nave Duilio was operating in the Red Sea "to guarantee the protection of international law and safeguard national interests."
© Copyright IBTimes 2024. All rights reserved.
-
'Very Worried': Scientists Fret As Antarctic Sea Ice Dwindles
-
Food Or Medicine? Stark Choice For Sick Argentines
-
Federal Judge Upholds Controversial Texas Voting Law, Rejects Discrimination Claims
-
Recycled Fish Nets And Geothermal Power: Inside The Paris Olympic Village
-
G20 Hears A $250-billion-a-year Idea: Tax The Super-rich
-
Alabama Lawmakers Vote To Protect IVF In Wake Of Court Ruling
-
Trump Media Co-Founders Sue Company
-
Divided G20 Blocked By 'Impasse' Over Ukraine, Gaza
-
Ignored By 'Oppenheimer,' Atomic Test Victims Speak Out
-
India, US At Loggerheads Over WTO Reform At Abu Dhabi Talks