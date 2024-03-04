Live Updates

The war in Gaza has entered its 150th day, and the Red Sea crisis has reached devastating highs following the sinking of a British-owned commercial ship in the Red Sea that Iranian-backed Houthis attacked two weeks ago.

Amid elevated tensions in the Red Sea, an Italian warship shot down a drone in the area. The Italian Defense Ministry also called out the Yemeni Houthi rebels for their continuing "serious violation" of international law that protects freedom of navigation.

In the Israel-Lebanon border, where tensions are just as high, Iran-backed Hezbollah claimed to have targeted "military bases" overnight, causing material damage to some assets of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

A missile attack near a northern Israel community killed one person and wounded seven others, Israel's rescue service Magen David Adom (MDA) said Monday.

Back in Gaza, expansive operations are underway ahead of the Ramadan month, even as the U.S. and its allies push for a ceasefire. Israel skipped hostage talks in Cairo on Sunday over Hamas' alleged failure to first present a list of which hostages are alive and which died in captivity.

A day earlier, Israel was reported to have "basically accepted" a six-week ceasefire plan in Gaza and was only waiting for Hamas' response. However, it appears that the warring sides are now at a stalemate.

The raging war in Gaza stems from Hamas' Oct. 7 massacre in Israel, wherein the Palestinian militant group murdered more than a thousand Israelis and foreigners and abducted some 250 individuals – around 130 of which are still being held in Gaza.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has refused to bend to international pressure for a truce, drawing from years of violence in the Israel-Palestine conflict that has seen civilians from both sides suffering the brunt of decades-long fighting.