Middle East Conflict Live: Israeli Police Say Hamas Chief's Sister Arrested
KEY POINTS
- Netanyahu revives talks on shutting down Qatari Al Jazeera TV in Israel
- Iraqi militia claims launch of aerial attack toward Israeli port city
- US, Israel will discuss Rafah amid widening gap in fraught alliance
It's Day 178 of the raging war in Gaza – Israeli police said Monday they've arrested Sabah Abdel Salam Haniyeh, the sister of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh as part of a probe in southern Israel that involved Israel's security agency, Shin Bet.
In Gaza, troops of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) that raided Gaza's largest medical complex, Al-Shifa Hospital, have withdrawn from the compound, leaving the vicinity in a devastated state following a fierce two-week battle.
Fire exchanges ensue in the tension-packed Israeli-Lebanese border as Iran-backed Hezbollah continues to fire rockets toward Israel's northern communities.
Back in Israel, Israelis have staged a mass protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying the leader "must go" amid increasing frustration over stalled ceasefire talks that the loved ones of some 130 hostages still in Hamas captivity hope could bring the abductees back home.
Netanyahu, who has been under immense pressure to agree to a truce with Hamas to facilitate more humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip and allow for the release of more hostages, underwent a "successful" hernia surgery.
In the Houthi-disrupted Red Sea, forces of the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) engaged and destroyed two drones in areas of Yemen controlled by the Iranian-backed Yemeni rebel militia.
Tensions across the Middle East stem from decades of fighting in the Israel-Palestine conflict that has left thousands dead from both sides, a significant number among Palestinians.
Israeli police arrest Haniyeh's sister
Israeli police said Monday that they arrested a "relative of a senior Hamas official" in Tel Sheva, as part of a joint investigation with the southern district authorities and Shin Bet.
Later in the day, police told AFP that the arrested individual was the sister of Hamas' political bureau chief. Sabah Abdel Salam Haniyeh, 57, is an Israeli citizen who is suspected of "having contact with Hamas operatives and identifying with the organization, while inciting and supporting acts of terrorism in Israel," as per a police spokesman.
Israeli police further revealed that they found "documents, media, telephones, other findings and evidence linking her to the commission of serious security offenses against the State of Israel."
