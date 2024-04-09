Middle East Conflict Live: Netanyahu Says Date Set For Invasion Of Overcrowded Rafah
KEY POINTS
- Turkey imposes trade restrictions on Israel over raging war in Gaza
- Iran's Hossein Amir-Abdollahian says US approved strike on Iranian consulate in Syria
- France's Stephane Sejourne floats sanctioning Israel to get more aid into Gaza
The raging Israel-Hamas war is now on its 186th day, and amid increasing international scrutiny over Israel's military offensive in the devastated Gaza Strip, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that a date has been set for the Israel Defense Forces' (IDF) ground incursion into Rafah, southern Gaza's main city.
Rafah, where more than a million Palestinians have sought shelter since the war started, is at center of tensions between the U.S. and Israel. President Joe Biden repeatedly warned Washington's Middle Eastern ally against launching a raid of Rafah without a clear plan to protect civilians in the area.
Embattled UNRWA (United Nations' relief agency for Palestinians) said Tuesday that it needs more access to Gaza civilians as the war-torn enclave, particularly its northern region, nears famine.
Hamas said the Israeli-proposed ceasefire deal does not meet any demands made by Palestinian factions. On the other hand, the Palestinian terror group, which started the six-month war when it killed more than a thousand people on Oct. 7, said it was reviewing the framework of a new three-phase ceasefire plan for a hostage-prisoner exchange.
In Syria, Israeli fighter jets struck a military position overnight in retaliation for rockets fired toward the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights. Iranian-backed Hezbollah said early Tuesday that it attacked an IDF post in the Golan area.
Forces with the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) destroyed a Houthi air defense system in Yemen after an unmanned aerial system (UAS) was launched by the Iran-backed Yemeni rebel militia over the Red Sea.
Gaza has been suffering the brunt of more than six months of fighting between Israeli forces and Hamas militants. The war stems from decades of violence in the Israel-Palestine conflict that triggered tensions across the rest of the Middle East.
Date has been set for Rafah incursion: Netanyahu
The Israeli prime minister said following truce talks in Cairo that entering Rafah was necessary to defeat Hamas – a priority in Israel's war goals against Hamas. "This victory requires entering Rafah and eliminating the terrorist battalions there. This will happen; there is a date," he said.
His remarks came amid increasing criticism of Israel's military campaign in the Gaza Strip, especially after seven humanitarian aid employees of the U.S.-based food charity World Central Kitchen (WCK) were killed in an Israeli airstrike last week in central Gaza.
Biden has also repeatedly warned Israel not to launch a ground raid of Rafah unless it establishes a clear civilian protection plan.
