Middle East Conflict Live: Israel Blames Hezbollah In UNIFIL Workers' Wounding Amid Global Scrutiny
KEY POINTS
- Bodies of foreign food aid personnel killed in Gaza strike to be repatriated
- Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk says aid workers' deaths caused "understandable anger"
- US President Joe Biden 'outraged' by Israeli strike that killed aid workers
It's Day 180 of the Israel-Hamas war, and things aren't looking good for Israel as the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) is under increasing pressure from the global community to explain the circumstances behind the airstrike that killed seven multi-national staffers of American food charity World Central Kitchen (WCK).
The Israeli army has implicated Iranian-backed Hezbollah in a blast in Ramish, southern Lebanon last week that injured several workers of the United Nations' peacekeeping organization in Lebanon (UNIFIL).
- IDF chief issues statement, apologizes amid global outcry in WCK workers' deaths
Canada's foreign minister Melanie Joly on Wednesday called for a "full investigation" into the food convoy airstrike in Gaza Monday that killed a Canadian humanitarian aid worker.
Back in Israel, the families of over 130 hostages still being held in the Gaza Strip have staged four nights of mass protests as more Israelis question Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's handling of the war and the government's refusal to achieve a ceasefire deal.
The U.S. embassy in Yemen on Wednesday said "reckless" attacks by Iranian-backed Houthis are harming the commercial shipping operations of many countries, not just the United States.
Hostilities in the Gaza Strip stem from decades of violence in the Israel-Palestine conflict that triggered tensions across the Middle East since Hamas' Oct. 7 massacre in Israel.
Improvements in naval capabilities underway: Houthis
Iran-backed Yemeni Houthis on Wednesday said the militant group continues to "develop our missile and naval capabilities" so it can keep supporting Palestine and it can move forward in "targeting Israel," Sky News in Arabic reported, citing a Houthi leader.
IDF chief apologizes for 'unintentional harm' to WCK staffers
Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi, the Israeli army's chief of staff, on Wednesday apologized for the "grave mistake" committed by the IDF Monday.
"The strike was not carried out with the intention of harming WCK aid workers. It was a mistake that followed a misidentification – at night during a war in very complex conditions. It shouldn't have happened," he said, as per a statement released by the Israeli government.
"We are sorry for the unintentional harm to the members of WCK," he said, adding that an independent body will review the incident thoroughly and the IDF will present the findings in the coming days.
Halevi's statement comes amid increasing international scrutiny over the Israeli army's supposed mistake of striking a WCK food convoy in Gaza Monday. Multiple countries have denounced the incident, calling on full accountability for the humanitarian workers' deaths.
Biden 'outraged' over Israeli strike targeting food aid convoy
The U.S. president, who was initially in full support of Israel's military offensive in Gaza in the early months of the Israel-Hamas war, is now "outraged and heartbroken" after the deaths of seven food aid workers, including an American.
"Even more tragically, this is not a stand-alone incident. This conflict has been one of the worst in recent memory in terms of how many aid workers have been killed," he pointed out. He went on to say that Israel "has not done enough to protect aid workers trying to deliver desperately needed help to civilians," marking his sternest words regarding the U.S. ally in weeks yet.
Humanitarian aid workers' deaths puts Poland's solidarity with Israel to test: Polish PM
Tusk on Wednesday issued a stern warning to Israel after a Polish humanitarian aid staffer of the WCK was killed alongside six others in an IDF airstrike Monday, as per a Google translation of his post on X.
He said Netanyahu's "reaction" to the killings, wherein the Israeli Prime Minister said such incidents happen in war, caused "understandable anger." He went on to remind Israel that Poland expressed "full solidarity" with Israel after Hamas' Oct. 7 massacre. "Today you are putting this solidarity to a really hard test."
Bodies of killed food aid workers to be repatriated
The bodies of six foreign staffers of the WCK will be repatriated, AFP reported Wednesday as Israel faces mounting pressure to investigate the incident and explain the circumstances that led to the employees' killings.
Seven WCK personnel were killed when an Israeli airstrike targeted a food convoy of the U.S.-based food charity Monday. One of the deceased workers is Palestinian.
Read the full story here.
'Many countries' affected by Houthi attacks in Red Sea: US embassy
The U.S. embassy in Yemen said early Wednesday that "many countries" are affected by Houthi attacks in the Red Sea. It noted that contrary to the Iranian-backed Yemeni rebel militia's claims it only attacks Israeli, American and British ships, the terror group has already attacked commercial ships from other countries such as Japan, Qatar, Bulgaria, Greece, China, France and over a dozen more.
Hostages' families stage another protest as desperation mounts
The war in Gaza is nearing its sixth month, and the loved ones of remaining hostages in Gaza have expressed desperation as the fate of some 130 abductees hangs in the balance.
Local media reported that the families of hostages smeared yellow paint Wednesday afternoon on the windows of the Knesset plenum in protest of the Netanyahu government's handling of the war and stalled talks for a truce.
They are calling for a ceasefire deal to get the remaining hostages freed.
Canadian FM 'horrified' after airstrike deaths of aid workers, calls for 'full investigation'
Joly early on Wednesday said she was "horrified to reports of the IDF strike taking the lives of 7" WCK staffers in Gaza. One of the dead is a Canadian citizen. The Canadian foreign minister called for a "full investigation," adding that Canada expects "full accountability for these killings."
"Strikes on humanitarian personnel is absolutely unacceptable," she added.
Hezbollah to blame for UN peacekeepers' injuries: IDF
The Israeli army on Wednesday said it has information that the explosion last week in a southern Lebanon village that resulted in injuries to some UNIFIL workers "was caused after a UNIFIL patrol drove over a charge that had been previously placed by Hezbollah in the area."
The IDF's implication of the Iran-backed terror organization in the blast came after reports that an Israeli airstrike targeted a UNIFIL vehicle in southern Lebanon on March 30.
