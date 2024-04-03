Live Updates

It's Day 180 of the Israel-Hamas war, and things aren't looking good for Israel as the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) is under increasing pressure from the global community to explain the circumstances behind the airstrike that killed seven multi-national staffers of American food charity World Central Kitchen (WCK).

The Israeli army has implicated Iranian-backed Hezbollah in a blast in Ramish, southern Lebanon last week that injured several workers of the United Nations' peacekeeping organization in Lebanon (UNIFIL).

IDF chief issues statement, apologizes amid global outcry in WCK workers' deaths

Canada's foreign minister Melanie Joly on Wednesday called for a "full investigation" into the food convoy airstrike in Gaza Monday that killed a Canadian humanitarian aid worker.

Back in Israel, the families of over 130 hostages still being held in the Gaza Strip have staged four nights of mass protests as more Israelis question Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's handling of the war and the government's refusal to achieve a ceasefire deal.

The U.S. embassy in Yemen on Wednesday said "reckless" attacks by Iranian-backed Houthis are harming the commercial shipping operations of many countries, not just the United States.

Hostilities in the Gaza Strip stem from decades of violence in the Israel-Palestine conflict that triggered tensions across the Middle East since Hamas' Oct. 7 massacre in Israel.