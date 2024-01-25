Middle East Conflict Live: Top Israeli Minister Says Iran A 'Legitimate Target'; Israel-Qatar Tensions Rise
KEY POINTS
- US, UK to slap new sanctions on Houthi leadership, report says
- US makes rare condemnation of Israeli strike on UN shelter in Gaza
- Israeli minister accuses Qatar of being "largely responsible" for Hamas' Oct. 7 massacre
The war in Gaza has entered its 112th day, and instability in the Middle East continues as fighting intensifies between the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Hamas militants in southern Gaza's main city.
Washington, Israel's main Western ally, is in an awkward position after a leaked recording purportedly revealed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's criticism of Qatar as a mediator in hostage talks.
Bill Burns, director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), is expected to meet negotiators to push for a hostage release deal as the U.S., along with mediators Qatar and Egypt, engage in intensive talks over a potential ceasefire-hostage agreement to free more than 130 abductees still in Hamas captivity.
The International Court of Justice (ICJ) is due to announce an order Friday in the high-stakes case filed by South Africa against Israel.
Amid rising fears of a wider conflict beyond the Israel-Hamas war, Israel's economic minister Nir Barkat said Iran has become a "legitimate target" for missile strikes following attacks by Iran-backed groups targeting Israel and U.S. military assets in the region.
In the Israel-Lebanese border, Iranian-backed Hezbollah continues to fan the flames as it claimed early Friday that it attacked another Israeli military site.
Another Iran-backed militia, Yemen's Houthi, also continues to disrupt Red Sea shipping activities. It has been firing drones and missiles toward U.S.-owned ships and other vessels it claims are headed to Israeli ports.
Back in war-torn Gaza, Netanyahu refuses to bend to international calls for an immediate ceasefire. His unyielding attitude draws from the bitter and decades-long Israeli-Palestinian conflict that reached a frenzied high on Oct. 7, when Hamas operatives raided Israel, murdering more than 1,200 people – mostly civilians – and abducting over 240 others.
Houthis claim 'direct hit' on US ship
The Yemeni Houthi rebel militia on Thursday claimed that it had a "clash" with U.S. forces in the Red Sea "while they were protecting two American commercial ships."
Houthi spokesperson Yahya Sare'e said the fire exchange resulted in a "direct hit on an American vessel," and "several of our ballistic missiles struck their targets despite [US] warships' attempts to intercept them," as per a Google-translated statement. The exchange lasted for over two hours, as per Sare'e.
Shortly after, the U.S. Central Command announced that Houthis fired three anti-ship ballistic missiles from Yemen toward the container ship M/V Maersk Detroit, a U.S.-owned and operated vessel.
Seemingly denying the Houthis' claim about directly hitting an American ship, the U.S. military said one Houthi missile "impacted in the sea" while the other two were shot down by a U.S. destroyer.
Hezbollah claims attack on Israeli army observation post
Hezbollah, an ally of Hamas that has a much larger weapons arsenal than the Palestinian militant group, said early on Friday that it attacked a "surveillance dome" belonging to the IDF using "specialized missile weapons."
It published footage of the supposed attack, but the Israeli army has yet to confirm the claim.
Iran now a 'legitimate target' for Israel: Economy minister
Israel's economy minister told The Telegraph Thursday that Iran has become a target of Israeli missile strikes amid continuing attacks toward Israel and U.S. assets by Iranian-backed militias in Lebanon, Yemen and Iraq.
"Iran is a legitimate target for Israel. They will not get away with it. The head of the snake is Tehran," he said, adding that he recommends "the strategy that President [John F.] Kennedy used in the Cuban missile crisis," wherein what the former U.S. president "basically said then was a missile from Cuba will be answered by a missile from Moscow."
He went on to note that Israel believes Iran's warning that it wants to destroy Israel. "We are not going to allow another Holocaust," he reiterated.
CIA chief to meet mediators in the coming days to push for hostage deal
Burns is expected to meet Israeli, Egyptian and Qatari negotiators in the coming days to push for a ceasefire deal that will free the remaining hostages in Hamas captivity, the Washington Post first reported.
Specifically, Burns will meet David Barnea, chief of Israel's intelligence agency Mossad, Abbas Kamel, Egyptian intelligence director, and Qatar's Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.
Qatar and Egypt played key roles in brokering a deal with Hamas in November, when more than a hundred abductees were freed under a seven-day truce deal.
White House says grateful to Qatar after purported Netanyahu leak
The White House on Thursday was quick to reiterate that it was thankful to Qatar's mediating role in getting hostages back home.
"Qatar is a key partner in the region. We're grateful for their support of our continued efforts to try to get hostages out of Gaza and reunited with their families," National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said in a statement.
This comes after the release of a recording wherein Netanyahu allegedly criticized Qatar as a mediator in negotiations for a ceasefire-hostage agreement.
Qatar 'appalled' by Netanyahu's alleged remarks
Qatar is "appalled" by the alleged remarks Netanyahu purportedly made during a meeting with the families of remaining hostages in Gaza, spokesperson of the Qatari foreign ministry, Majed al-Ansari, said in a statement on X (formerly Twitter).
Al-Ansari's comments came after the release of a recording by Israeli television wherein the Israeli prime minister was allegedly heard criticizing Qatar's mediating role in the possible release of hostages in exchange for a ceasefire.
"Qatar, from my point of view, is no different in essence than the United Nations...and the Red Cross. [Qatar] is even more problematic," Netanyahu allegedly said, adding that since Qatar had "leverage" over Hamas because it "funds" the Palestinian terror group, he was willing to coordinate with them to get Israeli hostages back home.
"These remarks if validated, are irresponsible and destructive to the efforts to save innocent lives, but are not surprising," al-Ansari said.
