The Israel-Hamas war has entered Day 174 – Sky News Arabia reported Thursday that the building in Gaza where its office is located was "bombed." Other media outlets also have offices in the said building, as per the Arabic news channel.

Concerns are mounting over the situation in the Israel-Lebanon border as Iranian-backed Hezbollah stepped up attacks targeting northern Israeli communities.

Over in the Red Sea, forces with the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) destroyed drones belonging to Yemeni Iran-backed Houthi rebels that targeted a U.S. warship.

Back in Gaza, troops of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) continue to operate in the vicinity of the Al-Shifa Hospital, the Gaza Strip's largest health and medical complex. Patients and medical teams have been evacuated in facilities set up by the Israeli army, the IDF said.

In Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government has agreed to reschedule talks in Washington that he canceled following the U.S. decision to not veto a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire.

Netanyahu and U.S. President Joe Biden remain at odds over an Israeli ground incursion into Rafah, an overcrowded city in southern Gaza where there are over a million people sheltering from the raging war.

Hostilities in Gaza and tensions across the Middle East stem from longstanding violence in the Israel-Palestine conflict that has left thousands dead and some 130 hostages still in Hamas captivity nearly six months into the fighting.