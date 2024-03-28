Middle East Conflict Live: Sky News Arabia Says Its Gaza Office Building Bombed
KEY POINTS
- Tensions in London as pro-Palestine protesters "occupy" Business and Trade department office
- Israeli official reportedly says IDF will enter Lebanon after Rafah ground incursion
- Israeli soldiers under fire over toying of lingerie found in Gaza homes
The Israel-Hamas war has entered Day 174 – Sky News Arabia reported Thursday that the building in Gaza where its office is located was "bombed." Other media outlets also have offices in the said building, as per the Arabic news channel.
Concerns are mounting over the situation in the Israel-Lebanon border as Iranian-backed Hezbollah stepped up attacks targeting northern Israeli communities.
Over in the Red Sea, forces with the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) destroyed drones belonging to Yemeni Iran-backed Houthi rebels that targeted a U.S. warship.
Back in Gaza, troops of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) continue to operate in the vicinity of the Al-Shifa Hospital, the Gaza Strip's largest health and medical complex. Patients and medical teams have been evacuated in facilities set up by the Israeli army, the IDF said.
In Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government has agreed to reschedule talks in Washington that he canceled following the U.S. decision to not veto a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire.
Netanyahu and U.S. President Joe Biden remain at odds over an Israeli ground incursion into Rafah, an overcrowded city in southern Gaza where there are over a million people sheltering from the raging war.
Hostilities in Gaza and tensions across the Middle East stem from longstanding violence in the Israel-Palestine conflict that has left thousands dead and some 130 hostages still in Hamas captivity nearly six months into the fighting.
US destroys Houthi drones targeting American battleship
CENTCOM forces on Wednesday "successfully engaged and destroyed" four long-range drones launched by Iranian-backed Houthis from Yemen. "These UAS (unmanned aerial systems) were aimed at a U.S. warship," the U.S. army said.
This comes following near-daily attacks by the terror group against commercial ships and coalition forces in the Red and Arabian Seas and the Gulf of Aden since November.
Sky News Arabia claims building where its office is located was "bombed"
Sky News Arabia said Thursday that the building "housing the Sky News Arabia office in Gaza" was bombed, as per a Google-translated post on X.
In follow-up posts, the outlet said there were no human casualties in the attack, citing its correspondent. It added that the building also contained "offices of a number of media outlets" but did not provide further details about which specific news outlets had offices in the said building.
