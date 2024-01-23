Middle East Conflict Live: US Strikes Facilities Linked To Iran-Backed Groups In Iraq
KEY POINTS
- Hezbollah publishes footage of its supposed attack on IDF strategic air base
- Iran's Khamenei calls on Muslim nations to cut ties with Israel
- Hamas rejects Israeli proposal that includes 2-month ceasefire
It's been 110 days since Hamas militants murdered more than 1,200 people and abducted over 240 others from Israel, but heavy fighting continues in southern Gaza even as tensions in the Middle East flare up.
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the U.S. carried out strikes in Iraq in retaliation for attacks against American troops in Iraq and Syria in the past days. The strikes hit three facilities linked to Iranian-backed groups in the country.
Fire exchanges ensue in the frantic Israel-Lebanon border. Iran-backed Hezbollah, which has repeatedly expressed solidarity with Hamas, continues to fire rockets in northern Israel, displacing thousands of residents.
Yemeni Houthi rebels refuse to back down in the Red Sea even as joint strikes by the United States and Britain were launched to supposedly derail its capabilities in attacking commercial shipping lanes.
In Gaza, where thousands have died and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) suffered its biggest single-day loss Monday, Israeli soldiers continue to push deeper into Hamas tunnels in the enclave and clashes with militants have not let up.
The Israeli government's resolute war goals draw from decades of violence in the Israel-Palestine conflict history that the U.S., a staunch Israel ally, and other governments around the world, believe will be resolved through a path toward Palestinian statehood.
Hamas' allies and pro-Iran groups have been attacking Israeli and U.S. assets as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu maintains that the war will drag on until Hamas is eliminated.
Hamas rejects Israeli proposal for 2-month truce: Report
Hamas has rejected Israel's proposal for a two-month ceasefire in Gaza in exchange for the release of all hostages, AP reported Tuesday, citing a senior Egyptian official who was not authorized to brief the media and spoke on condition of anonymity.
The Palestinian terror group has insisted that no hostages will be freed until the Israeli army completely withdraws from Gaza and the offensive is ended.
Iranian supreme leader calls on Muslim countries to cut ties with Israel
Ali Khamenei on Tuesday called on Muslim nations to "cut off the vital lifelines" of Israel and "sever their political and economic contact" with the country, Iranian media reported. He also said Gaza will win the war and the territory's victory "will happen in the not too distant future."
His comments come at a critical time in the region as tensions in the Middle East rise due to the Israel-Hamas war.
Hezbollah releases video of supposed attacks on IDF air base in Mt. Meron
Hezbollah on Tuesday released footage of what it claims were missiles launched toward the Israeli army's strategic air traffic control base in Mount Meron, near the Israeli-Lebanese border.
As per the video, more than a dozen missiles were launched during the attacks.
The IDF has yet to confirm that its Mount Meron base was attacked.
Israeli army locates 'central terrorist stronghold' in Khan Yunis
Israeli ground troops discovered a "central terrorist stronghold" in Khan Yunis that Hamas built beside two schools, the IDF said Tuesday.
The troops also destroyed Hamas operations facilities in the area, including a lab, a tunnel route, and what the IDF said is "the largest rocket manufacturing lathe discovered so far in southern Gaza."
US strikes Houthi missiles 'aimed' at Red Sea
The U.S. early on Wednesday struck "two Houthi anti-ship missiles that were aimed into the Southern Red Sea and were prepared to launch."
The missiles were located in Houthi-held areas in Yemen. U.S. forces "determined" that the missiles "presented an imminent threat to merchant vessels and the U.S. Navy ships in the region," thus the attacks were conducted "in self-defense."
IAF warplanes strike Hezbollah, Iranian assets in Lebanon: IDF
The Israeli army on Tuesday said fighter jets of the Israeli Air Force (IAF) completed strikes targeting Hezbollah assets in Lebanon, "including a military asset operated by Iranian forces and a military compound where Hezbollah terrorists operated."
The IDF added that the Lebanon-based terror group's activities south of Lebanon's Litani River, including its use and storage of weapons, were "a clear violation" of the United Nations Security Council's Resolution 1701.
US strikes hit 3 facilities in Iraq
U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces, on early Wednesday Iraq time, conducted airstrikes "against three facilities used by Iranian-backed Kataib Hezbollah militia group and other Iran-affiliated groups in Iraq," the U.S. military said.
Austin said the strikes were carried out in response to attacks targeting U.S. military assets in Iraq and Syria in recent days. CENTCOM specifically mentioned an attack on the al-Asad Airbase in western Iraq during the weekend.
