Live Updates

It's been 110 days since Hamas militants murdered more than 1,200 people and abducted over 240 others from Israel, but heavy fighting continues in southern Gaza even as tensions in the Middle East flare up.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the U.S. carried out strikes in Iraq in retaliation for attacks against American troops in Iraq and Syria in the past days. The strikes hit three facilities linked to Iranian-backed groups in the country.

Fire exchanges ensue in the frantic Israel-Lebanon border. Iran-backed Hezbollah, which has repeatedly expressed solidarity with Hamas, continues to fire rockets in northern Israel, displacing thousands of residents.

Yemeni Houthi rebels refuse to back down in the Red Sea even as joint strikes by the United States and Britain were launched to supposedly derail its capabilities in attacking commercial shipping lanes.

In Gaza, where thousands have died and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) suffered its biggest single-day loss Monday, Israeli soldiers continue to push deeper into Hamas tunnels in the enclave and clashes with militants have not let up.

The Israeli government's resolute war goals draw from decades of violence in the Israel-Palestine conflict history that the U.S., a staunch Israel ally, and other governments around the world, believe will be resolved through a path toward Palestinian statehood.

Hamas' allies and pro-Iran groups have been attacking Israeli and U.S. assets as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu maintains that the war will drag on until Hamas is eliminated.