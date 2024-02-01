Middle East Conflict Live: US Strikes Houthi Drone Control Post; EU Eyes Red Sea Mission
KEY POINTS
- Blinken will return to the Middle East as Hamas studies a 3-stage truce proposal
- Iran's IRGC says it is not afraid of a confrontation with the US
- Desperate loved ones of hostages press for Gaza aid to stop until abductees freed
Tensions in the Middle East are prompting action from the international community even as global concern remains high about the raging war in Gaza that has now entered its 118th day.
U.S. forces on early Thursday carried out strikes "against an Iranian-backed Houthi UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) ground control station and 10 Houthi one-way UAVs)," according to the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM).
Amid global concern for the negative impact of the Yemeni Houthi rebel militia's continuing attacks against merchant shipping in the Red Sea, the European Union is considering launching its own maritime mission to help in efforts to defend commercial vessels in the area.
In Israel's chaotic northern border with Lebanon, another Iran-backed group, Hezbollah, continues to cause mayhem as it claimed to attack seven Israel Defense Forces (IDF) assets in the last day.
Back in the distressed Gaza Strip, Israeli troops continue to comb the enclave for tunnel networks and Hamas infrastructure as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu maintains the war will continue until Hamas is eliminated.
There are calls for countries that cut funding to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) to reverse their decision following allegations that some employees of the agency were directly involved in Hamas' Oct. 7 massacre in Israel.
Netanyahu is under mounting pressure from the U.S. and other allies to recognize a two-state solution that should address the violent history of the Israel-Palestine conflict that erupted on Oct. 7, when Hamas killed more than 1,200 Israelis and foreigners and dragged some 240 hostages into Gaza.
Protests in Israel in bid to block humanitarian aid into Gaza
Protests are underway at the Ashdod industrial port in southern Israel as demonstrators demand humanitarian aid be denied entry into the Gaza Strip until the remaining hostages in Hamas captivity are freed, local media reported Thursday morning.
The Ashdod demonstration comes a day after some protesters at the Kerem Shalom border crossing were detained for questioning.
The Netanyahu government is under increasing pressure from desperate loved ones and supporters of hostages to get the abductees back home.
Iran isn't afraid of war with US: IRGC chief
"We hear threats coming from American officials, we tell them that they have already tested us and we now know one another; no threat will be left unanswered," chief of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Hossein Salami said Wednesday, as per Iranian media.
"We do not look for war, but we are not afraid of it. This is the well-known truth," Salami added.
His remarks came amid mounting pressure on the Biden administration to strike Iran following the killing of three U.S. servicemen in Jordan that Washington attributes to Iran and militant groups it supports.
Blinken to return to Middle East later this week
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will make another visit to the Middle East later this week as part of the White House's efforts to prevent the Israel-Hamas war from expanding throughout the region.
This will be his fifth trip to the region – at a time when hopes are increasing over a potential ceasefire deal that could see the release of more hostages.
Hamas confirmed that it has received a three-phase truce proposal and is studying it.
UN agencies call on countries to continue funding UNRWA
The United Nations' Inter-Agency Standing Committee, which is a collective UN-led group of aid agencies, on Wednesday called on countries that halted funding to the UNRWA over Oct. 7 allegations to reverse their decision.
The committee said allegations that some UNRWA employees played a hand in Hamas' Oct. 7 atrocities were "horrifying," and noted the UN chief's previous promise that any UN worker involved in terrorism will be held accountable.
"However, we must not prevent an entire organization from delivering on its mandate to serve people in desperate need," the committee said in a statement.
The decision by some countries to pause UNRWA funding "will have catastrophic consequences for the people of Gaza," it said, appealing "for these decisions to be reconsidered."
"The world cannot abandon Gaza," the statement concluded.
Hezbollah claims to have attacked seven IDF assets
Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of heavily-armed pro-Iran group Hezbollah, on Thursday said the "resistance" militia attacked seven assets of the Israeli army, including a building in the Metula area where Israeli soldiers were stationed.
Another IDF asset in the Manara area was struck "with appropriate weapons," which led to some damage, Nasrallah said.
The IDF has yet to confirm the Lebanese terror group's claims.
EU plans to launch Red Sea naval mission this month
The 27-member bloc is looking to launch its own maritime taskforce in the Red Sea amid continuing attacks by Yemeni Houthis targeting commercial shipping activities in the area.
The EU is set to discuss "the creation of a new Navy mission of the European Union to participate in escorting the merchant ships in the Red Sea facing the attacks by the Houthis," said the bloc's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell late Wednesday.
"Not all member states will be willing to participate, but no one will obstruct," he noted.
He said he hopes the mission will be launched by Feb. 17, adding that the bloc also has to decide "which country will take command" of the European Red Sea taskforce.
He clarified that the European maritime mission will not participate in "any kind of actions against the Houthis" but will only be focused on the protection of ships and intercepting Houthi attacks.
Seven EU member nations have expressed readiness to provide either ships or planes for the mission, while Belgium has already committed to sending a frigate, AP reported. Germany is expected to also send a frigate, as per the report.
US strikes Houthi drone ground control post
U.S. forces early on Thursday identified and struck a drone "ground control station and one-way attack UAVs in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen" that "presented an imminent threat" to U.S. Navy ships and commercial vessels in the region.
"This action will protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for U.S. Navy vessels and merchant vessels," the U.S. military said in a statement.
The latest strikes on Houthi paramilitary assets came after the Yemeni rebel militia said it will continue attacking American and British warships in the Red and Arab Seas.
