KEY POINTS

  • Britain 'alarmed' by Jerusalem summit calling for Israeli resettlement in Gaza
  • Kataib Hezbollah announces end to attacks against U.S. forces
  • UN assessment mission in Gaza could take place soon, official says
Live Updates
An Israeli tank returns from war-torn Gaza on January 28, 2024
An Israeli tank returns from war-torn Gaza on January 28, 2024. AFP

It's the 117th day of the Israel-Hamas war, and as intense fighting continues in Gaza's second-largest city, there is growing concern over tensions in the Middle East due to continuing attacks by Iran-backed militias toward Israel and military assets of its main ally, the United States.

The White House's national security spokesperson, John Kirby, said the U.S. will take a "tiered approach" in its response to the killing of three U.S. servicemen in Jordan instead of a single military action.

U.S. President Joe Biden has been under increasing pressure from his political rivals to respond with decisive military action in the first U.S. military in the region since the war in Gaza started – Washington attributes the attack to Iran.

Iranian-backed Hezbollah claimed that it attacked the Israeli army's Biranit barracks even as the international community called for restraint in the turbulent Israeli-Lebanese border.

Commercial vessels are still the target of Yemeni Houthi rebels. However, an American destroyer intercepted one missile launched by the Iranian-backed Houthis Tuesday, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said.

Back in the devastated Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed that it flooded Hamas tunnels in an effort to reduce the Palestinian terror group's underground capabilities.

Meanwhile, hopes for a new ceasefire deal in exchange for the release of around 130 remaining in Gaza were dashed after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he would reject any proposal that includes the total withdrawal of Israeli troops from the enclave.

More countries, even some that expressed support for Israel's right to self-defense, are calling for a two-state solution as part of the efforts to put an end to the longstanding Israel-Palestine conflict that reached a frenzied point on Oct. 7, when Hamas militants murdered more than 1,200 people in Israel and abducted over 240 hostages.

US destroyer intercepts Houthi missile: CENTCOM

The U.S. Navy's USS Gravely destroyer intercepted an anti-ship cruise missile launched from Houthi-held areas of Yemen toward the Red Sea late Tuesday night, CENTCOM said.

No injuries or damage were reported due to the incident, the U.S. military added.

The news comes as U.S.-led coalition forces in the Red Sea continue to patrol the Red Sea amid attacks by the Iran-backed rebel militia in what the group says is a show of support for Palestinians.

Hezbollah claims it attacked IDF barracks

Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah early on Wednesday published footage of what he said was an attack by the "Islamic Resistance" that targeted the Israeli army's Biranit barracks, the IDF's Galilee Division headquarters.

Nasrallah said the attack was carried out using Burkan missiles, a mobile short-range ballistic missile known to be used by another Iranian-backed militia, the Houthis in Yemen.

Israeli soldiers are positioned near the northern Israeli town of Metula along the border with Lebanon on April 25, 2022, following overnight rocket fire from Lebanon into northern Israel
Israeli soldiers are positioned near the northern Israeli town of Metula along the border with Lebanon on April 25, 2022, following overnight rocket fire from Lebanon into northern Israel. AFP / JALAA MAREY

US won't take 'single action' in response to troops' killing: White House

Kirby said Tuesday in response to questions about Washington's response to the killing of three American troops in Jordan Sunday that the U.S. "will respond in an appropriate fashion and it is very possible that what you'll see is a tiered approach here, not just a single action, but essentially multiple actions."

His comments came after the U.S. president vowed appropriate action to the first military personnel losses that the U.S. suffered in the Middle East since the Israel-Hamas war started.

Map of the Middle East showing the location of the US base at Al-Tanf in Syria and the Tower 22 logistics base in Jordan, where 3 US servicemen were killed in a drone attack on January 28.
Map of the Middle East showing the location of the US base at Al-Tanf in Syria and the Tower 22 logistics base in Jordan, where 3 US servicemen were killed in a drone attack on January 28. AFP