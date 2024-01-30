Live Updates

It's the 117th day of the Israel-Hamas war, and as intense fighting continues in Gaza's second-largest city, there is growing concern over tensions in the Middle East due to continuing attacks by Iran-backed militias toward Israel and military assets of its main ally, the United States.

The White House's national security spokesperson, John Kirby, said the U.S. will take a "tiered approach" in its response to the killing of three U.S. servicemen in Jordan instead of a single military action.

U.S. President Joe Biden has been under increasing pressure from his political rivals to respond with decisive military action in the first U.S. military in the region since the war in Gaza started – Washington attributes the attack to Iran.

Iranian-backed Hezbollah claimed that it attacked the Israeli army's Biranit barracks even as the international community called for restraint in the turbulent Israeli-Lebanese border.

Commercial vessels are still the target of Yemeni Houthi rebels. However, an American destroyer intercepted one missile launched by the Iranian-backed Houthis Tuesday, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said.

Back in the devastated Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed that it flooded Hamas tunnels in an effort to reduce the Palestinian terror group's underground capabilities.

Meanwhile, hopes for a new ceasefire deal in exchange for the release of around 130 remaining in Gaza were dashed after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he would reject any proposal that includes the total withdrawal of Israeli troops from the enclave.

More countries, even some that expressed support for Israel's right to self-defense, are calling for a two-state solution as part of the efforts to put an end to the longstanding Israel-Palestine conflict that reached a frenzied point on Oct. 7, when Hamas militants murdered more than 1,200 people in Israel and abducted over 240 hostages.