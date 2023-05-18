KEY POINTS The recalled waffle makers may expel hot food material, posing burn risks

They were sold at various stores nationwide including Target and Walmart

Affected customers may contact the company to get the necessary items for a repair

A company is recalling more than 450,000 waffle makers, as the items may pose a burn hazard to users. These were sold at various stores nationwide.

The risk for burns occurs when "hot pieces of waffle or stuffing" get expelled from the PowerXL Stuffed Wafflizer waffle makers while it's being used or when the user is opening the unit, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announcement released Thursday.

This is due to the pressure build-up during cooking when the waffle maker is overfilled and latched, the company explained.

"When the unit is then unlatched, the accumulated pressure release may have the potential to expel food material," the company noted.

There have been 44 reports of incidents related to the recalled product in the U.S. Thirty-four involved burn injuries, of which three needed medical attention. In Canada, where the item is also being recalled, there have been no reports of incidents or injuries related to the waffle maker as of Wednesday.

The recall affects models ESWM02 (5 inches in diameter) and ESWM03 (7 inches in diameter) of the PowerXL Stuffed Wafflizer waffle makers. They come in 11 colors: black, white, red, cinnamon, gray, lavender, lemon, ocean, slate, seafoam and sage.

"The model numbers and date codes are printed on a tag attached to the power cord, with all date codes included in this recall," the CPSC announcement said.

These were sold nationwide at various stores including Walmart, Best Buy, The Home Depot and Target. They were also sold online via websites including www.QVC.com and www.kohls.com. The waffle makers were available for sale from back in July 2021 through October 2022.

#Recall: 465,000 @PowerXL Stuffed Wafflizer waffle makers. Hot pieces of the waffle or stuffing can be expelled from the waffle maker, posing a burn hazard. 34 burn injuries reported. Get free repair. CONTACT: 866-276-0063 or https://t.co/n88tlgShdT.https://t.co/d7gx1hcbv4 pic.twitter.com/1Holznx0nr — US Consumer Product Safety Commission (@USCPSC) May 18, 2023

In total, some 456,000 waffle makers are affected. More photos of the units are available on the CPSC website. The company has also provided photos of the waffle makers, including that of the rating label, where the model of each unit can be located.

Those who find that they are in possession of the affected products are being advised to stop using them "immediately." These customers should then contact the company, Empower Brands, so they can get the free latch adaptor, complete with the instructions on how to do the repair.

They may participate in the recall by clicking on the register button at the bottom of the company's recall page. Those with questions may also contact the company at 1-866-276-0063 or via email at wafflizerrecall@brandprotectplus.com.