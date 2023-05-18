KEY POINTS The problem was discovered through a customer complaint

It was due to a "temporary breakdown" in the packing process

Affected customers may return the product to get a refund

A certain Wegmans pasta sauce is being voluntarily recalled because it may contain an allergen. The product was sold at Wegmans stores in eight states and the District of Columbia.

The problem with the recalled Wegmans Italian Classics Diavolo pasta sauce is that it may contain undeclared fish, specifically anchovy, according to the company announcement posted on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) website. The problem was discovered through a customer complaint that said the anchovy-containing product was placed in packaging that did not disclose its presence.

"Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in LiDestri Foods' packaging processes," the company noted in its announcement.

Since fish is one of the nine major food allergens, products that contain it have specific labeling requirements for the ease of people who are sensitive or allergic to them.

Finned fish like anchovy are evidently of particular concern as they account for a "significant percentage" of serious allergic reactions, with about half of the reactions requiring "urgent medical evaluation." Finned fish allergy is said to be a "frequent cause of anaphylaxis" — the reaction that may affect breathing and send the body into shock.

"People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to anchovy run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products," the company noted.

So far, there have been no reports of illnesses related to the recall.

The recall affects Wegmans Italian Classics Diavolo pasta sauce with an expiration date of March 31, 2025 (3/31/25) and UPC 077890222409. These are red pasta sauces that come in mason jars with code F0589.

Photos of the product's packaging, including how the codes would look on the jar, are available on the FDA website.

These affected pasta sauces were sold at Wegmans stores in the District of Columbia as well as eight states namely Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Virginia from April 3 to May 16.

Those who find that they are in possession of the recalled product may return it to the store they bought it from to get a refund. Those with questions may also contact Wegmans Food Markets at 1-855-934-3663 from Monday to Friday.