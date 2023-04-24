KEY POINTS The woman filed domestic violence and abetment charges against her husband and in-laws

Ever since they got married, the mother-in-law had been provoking the 29-year-old woman

Her husband only stood in silence while she was being abused by her mother-in-law

A 29-year-old woman in Navrangpura, India, was reportedly beaten up by her husband's mother over a dispute concerning mango juice.

According to a report by the Times of India, the woman recently filed a complaint with Paldi police as she wanted to slap her in-laws, especially her mother- and father-in-law, husband, and some of their relatives, with charges of domestic violence and abetment.

The woman claimed in her First Information Report (FIR) that ever since she and her husband got married on Jan. 23, 2022, her mother-in-law had been provoking her.

She said she was being castigated for not bringing enough dowry and other household-related issues.

However, on May 1, 2022, her mother-in-law began beating her up when she delayed making mango juice for the family. She told her mother-in-law that she'd do it after using the restroom.

She was then kicked out of their house and told never to return.

Her husband and his family members only stood in silence and watched while she was being abused by her mother-in-law, even after reaching out to them for help.

Although she tried to contact her husband and other in-laws to help settle the matter, they said they were not yet ready to come up with a solution.

Her FIR also indicated that she was never even permitted by her mother-in-law to cook food or talk to her husband unless she asked for her permission. Last Nov. 3, her mother- and father-in-law threatened her with a divorce case.

Netizens were quick to judge the mother-in-law, saying that nobody should ever be punished for not paying enough dowry, much less paying it.

"[Nobody] should pay a dime of dowry. When you pay some, it would never be enough for these morons. If someone is asking for dowry, you should not be giving/selling your daughter to them," one user commented on the news story.

"One day, I hope our people realize that our daughters are princesses and should not be sold like a commodity," the user added.

The practice of paying dowry is still alive in India and other parts of the world. The dowry system refers to the bride's family paying for goods, cash and other things of value to the family of the groom as a condition of the marriage.