Elon Musk has blamed recent X outages on a "massive cyberattack" as the billionaire's brands continue to be targeted in attacks around the world.

"There was (still is) a massive cyberattack against 𝕏," Musk wrote in a post to the platform Monday. "We get attacked every day, but this was done with a lot of resources. Either a large, coordinated group and/or a country is involved."

The social media site was hit with three separate outages in the same day, with the platform being down for about an hour in each instance, according to data from Downdetector.

A group of hackers known as "Dark Storm Team" have since taken responsibility for the attack in a post to Telegram, as reported by the Mirror.

The group is known as a pro-Palestinian team that was formed shortly before Israel began its bombardment on Gaza in response to Hamas' attack on Israel. About 1,200 people were killed in the Hamas attack, while more than 48,000 individuals were killed in the more than a year-long siege on the Gaza Strip.

Orange Cyberdefense, a security services provider, wrote in a report obtained by the outlet that the hackers target "key business sectors, mainly in Israel and NATO member countries."

The attack on X comes after Musk's other companies such as Tesla have faced boycotts and even violent attacks over his politics and connection to President Donald Trump's administration.

Several Tesla showrooms, dealerships and even individual cars have been subjected to vandalism or even arson after Musk was accused of performing a Nazi salute at Trump's inauguration. Other activists have created their own ads or campaigns slamming the CEO's political affiliation with far-right groups.

Tesla sales have slumped recently, with journalist Aaron Parnas noting that Tesla stock is "down more than 8%" and that Tesla sales have dropped as well.

