KEY POINTS Medvedev said the threat of a nuclear conflict is 'mounting daily'

The ex-Russian president said Russia could be the first to launch nuclear weapons if there is a threat

He said attempts to arrest Putin over the ICC's warrant is a declaration of war against Russia

Former Russian president and prime minister Dmitry Medvedev on Tuesday warned of the possibility of another World War amid the rising threat of a nuclear conflict.

Medvedev, who currently serves as the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, made the warning while speaking at the Znanie educational marathon conference in Moscow.

"The world is sick and quite probably is on the verge of a new world war," Medvedev said, as quoted by Al Jazeera.

"I cannot say what the last straw, what the trigger may be, but it may happen at some point. We all need to work to ensure that this threat of global confrontation, of a hot, full-scale World War III should not materialize," he continued.

Medvedev insisted that Russia does not wish to engage in a global war but said the threat of a nuclear conflict happening is "mounting daily." He then added that Russia could be the first country to launch nuclear weapons if it perceives there was a threat to its existence.

"Let's face it, if you have any weapons in your hands, and I, as a former president, know what they are, you should be prepared, that in a certain situation, you won't hesitate to use them, no matter how monstrous and cruel it may sound," he said, as quoted by independent news website Meduza.

It is not the first time Medvedev raised the possibility of World War III. Last month, he warned that any attempt to arrest President Vladimir Putin over the warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) would amount to a declaration of war against Russia.

Prior to that warning, Medvedev also mocked the ICC for issuing the arrest warrant over Putin's role in the forced deportation of Ukrainian children. He also suggested the use of hypersonic missiles to target The Hague and advised ICC judges to "look carefully into the sky."

Medvedev served as Russia's president from 2008 to 2012. Since the war began, Medvedev has consistently mocked Western leaders and delivered a series of warnings on the possibility of a nuclear conflict.