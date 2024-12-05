NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte says continued support for Ukraine is a priority so it can negotiate peace with Russia from a position of strength.

Foreign ministers in the alliance met in Brussels to discuss Ukraine's most urgent needs, as well as what more allies can do to provide critical ammunition and air defenses, as Russia steps up its attacks and expands the war with the aid of North Korean troops and weapons.

NATO aims to strengthen Ukraine's position to negotiate peace by changing the war's trajectory while deterring further aggression from Moscow.

Key discussions focused on providing Ukraine with critical weapons, ammunition, and air defenses as a result of Russia launching a retaliatory ICBM attack on Ukraine's territory

Ukrainian President recently said Volodymyr he would consider giving up Ukrainian territory in exchange for peace.

They also discussed measures to counter Russia's actions against NATAO in individual members of the alliance.

Some of Russia's attacks cited include cyberattacks and so-called energy blackmail.

They agreed on enhancing intelligence sharing, improving cyber defenses, and applying tougher measures against Russia's covert oil export activities.

NATO is also intensifying coordination with the European Union to counter threats from Russia, China, North Korea and Iran.

Russia's support for North Korea's missile and nuclear programs raises broader global security concerns, including potential threats to the Korean Peninsula and the United States.

For example, North Korea's intercontinental ballistic missile launch in October was designed to threaten the U.S.

Rutte emphasized the need for establishing a new command center in Wiesbaden to support Ukraine in countering Russia's attacks.