The Biden administration is quickly rushing more weapons to Ukraine ahead of President-elect Trump entering the White House. Trump has hinted at blocking any further aid to Kyiv.

This additional assistance, provided under previously exercised Presidential Drawdown Authority from Department of Defense stocks, is valued at $725 million.

It includes:

Stinger missiles

Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems (c-UAS) munitions

Ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS)

155mm and 105mm artillery ammunition

Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS)

Non-persistent antipersonnel landmines

Javelin and AT-4 anti-armor systems

Tube-launched, Optically guided, Wire-tracked (TOW) missiles

Small arms and ammunition

Demolition equipment and munitions

Equipment to protect critical national infrastructure

Spare parts, ancillary equipment, services, training and transportation

In announcing the new aid, the State Department said, "The United States and more than 50 nations stand united to ensure Ukraine has the capabilities it needs to defend itself against Russian aggression."

Ukraine is pushing for NATO membership ahead of Trump's presidency.

The country says membership is the only "real guarantee" for its security.

Trump has vowed to press for a quick deal to end Russia's war, leaving Kyiv scrambling to position itself ahead of his January inauguration, the AFP reported.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said getting security guarantees from the Western alliance and supplies of key weaponry are prerequisites for Kyiv to start talking about halting its fight.