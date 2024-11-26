The European Parliament is set Wednesday to give the final greenlight for EU chief Ursula von der Leyen's new executive to start work, as the bloc faces mounting challenges.

From wars in Ukraine and the Middle East to the mounting economic threat from China and the imminent return of Donald Trump to the White House, the EU has its hands full.

Ensuring a swift handover at the helm following European elections in June is seen as critical -- and the new team should formally start its mandate on Sunday.

"It's simply time to get work," said Manfred Weber, head of the centre-right European People's Party (EPP), the largest group in parliament.

The EPP struck a deal with centrist and centre-left groups last week to vote in the new 27-member commission as a whole, skippered by Germany's von der Leyen, 66, as she begins her second term.

That came after all nominees put forward by member states were -- for the first time in decades -- cleared individually, though only after some political horse-trading.

Parliament has previously used the process to flex its muscle and turn down some candidates.

The top roles in the new commission speak of the priorities for the next five years.

Estonia's ex-premier Kaja Kallas is to take over the reins as the 27-nation bloc's top diplomat, while Lithuania's Andrius Kubilius landed a new role overseeing the EU's push to rearm.

Both are hawkish Russia critics.

Von der Leyen has previously said the EU needs to invest 500 billion euros ($526 billion) on defence over the next decade if it wants to keep up with Russia and China.

This has become more urgent since Trump was re-elected this month, amid fears he might reduce the US commitment to European security and support for Ukraine.

Similarly, trade policy -- under Maros Sefcovic of Slovakia, a seasoned Brussels operative -- has shot up the agenda as the bloc will contend with a tariff-loving US president who could push for the EU to buy more American products or face higher duties.

Stephane Sejourne of France is to take charge of industrial strategy at a time when Europe's manufacturing sector is struggling amid competition from China, high energy costs and weak investments.

The former French foreign minister will have to work hand-in-hand with Spain's Teresa Ribera, the new competition and green transition chief, to reconcile economic growth with climate ambitions.

Front and centre, however, will be von der Leyen.

The former German defence minister has significantly "strengthened her power and her profile as a political actor" over the past five years, said Luigi Scazzieri of the Centre for European Reform, a think tank.

She has weeded out commissioners she didn't see eye to eye with, like France's Thierry Breton, and benefited from a political alignment that has seen countries fill her new team with fellow conservatives.

In her first term, she also pushed the boundaries of what the EU can and is expected to do -- something observers say may come in handy in the future.

Under her leadership, the commission has shepherded efforts to purchase Covid-19 vaccines, use joint borrowing to finance post-pandemic economic recovery, ship weapons to Ukraine and wean Europe off Russian gas.

The incoming commission "is facing more threats", Ylva Johansson, the outgoing commissioner for home affairs said, noting the geopolitical environment has changed dramatically since 2019.

But the EU's executive is now "much more operational than five years ago," she said.

"That is also thanks to the personality of Ursula von der Leyen -- because she's very hands-on."