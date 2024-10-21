A hugging policy at a New Zealand airport has raised eyebrows and sparked discussions about the balance between emotional farewells and operational efficiency.

The Dunedin Airport on South Island airport recently installed a sign in its drop-off zone, limiting hugs to three minutes.

A sign reads, "Max hug time 3 minutes. For fonder farewells please use the car park."

The new rule has sparked debate worldwide, with many questioning whether it is fair to restrict such an emotional gesture in a public setting.

The announcement has not gone unnoticed by travelers and social media users. One person user voiced discontent on X, stating, "Isn't this inhumane? Hugging is a human right."

For travelers, the rule feels like an intrusion on personal moments. Many argue that saying goodbye to loved ones is a significant part of travel, especially when embarking on long journeys or bidding farewell for an extended period.

Critics on a widely viewed Facebook post, which has garnered tens of thousands of comments, told Dunedin Airport that it cannot dictate how long people are allowed to hug.

However, some passengers support the airport's initiative to ease congestion.

Dunedin Airport CEO Daniel De Bono defended the policy in a recent interview.

He cited studies indicating that a 20-second hug is enough to release oxytocin, commonly known as the "love hormone" while speaking to CNN. He claims the quicker turnaround in the drop-off area allows more people to have their chance for a quick embrace without causing delays.

He also claimed that there have been instances of travelers using the drop-off zone for last-minute romantic encounters, which the airport hopes to discourage with the time limit.

"Our goal is to keep things moving smoothly while still allowing people to say their goodbyes," De Bono added.

Others noted that an airport in Aalborg, Denmark has a similar policy.