Turkish Airlines Pilot Who Dropped Dead Mid Flight, Forcing Emergency Landing Identified
The pilot had no health concerns following a routine check-up in March
A Turkish Airlines flight was forced to make an emergency landing at JFK Airport following the mid-air death of its captaining pilot.
The pilot, identified as 59-year-old Ilcehin Pehlivan, had undergone a routine health check in March, with no abnormalities reported. He had been employed by Turkish Airlines for about 17 years.
"When the first medical intervention to our captain on the plane was ineffective, the cockpit crew consisting of 1 captain and 1 co-pilot decided to make an emergency landing, but our captain lost his life before landing," said spokesperson Yahya Ustun in a post on X (formerly Twitter).
His cause of death has not yet been released.
"As Turkish Airlines, we deeply feel the loss of our captain and extend our sincerest condolences to his bereaved family, colleagues, and all his loved ones," the airline said in a statement.
It was unclear how many passengers were onboard but they also confirmed that arrangements were being made to get them to Istanbul.
