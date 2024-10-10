A Turkish Airlines flight was forced to make an emergency landing at JFK Airport following the mid-air death of its captaining pilot.

The pilot, identified as 59-year-old Ilcehin Pehlivan, had undergone a routine health check in March, with no abnormalities reported. He had been employed by Turkish Airlines for about 17 years.

"When the first medical intervention to our captain on the plane was ineffective, the cockpit crew consisting of 1 captain and 1 co-pilot decided to make an emergency landing, but our captain lost his life before landing," said spokesperson Yahya Ustun in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

TK204 sefer sayılı Seatle- İstanbul seferini icra eden TC-LGR kuyruk tescilli Airbus 350 tipi uçağımızın Kaptan Pilot’u İlçehin PEHLİVAN, sefer esnasında baygınlık geçirmiştir. Kaptanımıza uçakta yapılan ilk doktor müdahalesi sonuçsuz kalınca 1 kaptan ve 1 yardımcı pilottan… — Yahya ÜSTÜN (@yhyustun) October 9, 2024

His cause of death has not yet been released.

"As Turkish Airlines, we deeply feel the loss of our captain and extend our sincerest condolences to his bereaved family, colleagues, and all his loved ones," the airline said in a statement.

It was unclear how many passengers were onboard but they also confirmed that arrangements were being made to get them to Istanbul.