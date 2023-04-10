KEY POINTS New Zealand held on to defeat Argentina 19-17 in the Singapore Sevens Cup Finals

"Our defense leads the way," All Blacks co-captain Dylan Collier stated in the post-match interview

New Zealand currently leads the tournament with 164 points

No other nation has dominated the World Rugby Sevens Series quite like the New Zealand All Blacks, and their victory in the Singapore leg this past weekend again points to that sign.

New Zealand was again a monster of a side when they run roughshod throughout the tournament, but they were in dire straits early on in the final showdown of the weekend.

Entering the match, both teams were tied at one apiece in the 2023 Cup final head-to-head entering the showpiece match in Singapore and New Zealand zoomed to a 12-0 lead.

However, co-captain Dylan Collier being sent to the sin-bin allowed Argentina to climb back into the game and narrow the lead to just 12-10, but the comeback would fall short as wing Brady Rush took advantage of an Argentine error on the lineout.

Rush went on to go 85 meters (92.9 yards) untouched and stretch the lead to 19-10 in favor of the New Zealanders.

Argentina would attempt to score once again, but the All Blacks defense held up in the final moments, instead conceding a consolation converted try to 2021 World Rugby's Men's Sevens Player of the Year Marcos Moneta for a final score of 19-17–making it their first Singapore Sevens title since 2005.

"To be honest, our defense leads the way. That relentless effort, that energy, and willingness to work for each other. It really showed out there, right until the end," Collier stated in the post-match interview.

Their victory in Singapore also had another effect on the nation as it allowed them to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics alongside their women's team, which secured their spot after winning in the Sydney leg this past January.

Currently, only New Zealand and France have qualified for the Olympics, the latter by way of being hosts, and it remains to be seen who else will be joining them in the coming months.

According to information acquired by the International Business Times, close to 40,000 fans enjoyed the festivities at the Singapore Sports Hub with Sport Singapore's chief of industry development Roy Teo hoping that it boosts Singapore as an attraction for different other sports in the future.

"We hope that bringing in events like HSBC Singapore Rugby Sevens to Singapore will not just ignite more interest in the sport locally and inspire the next generation of youth athletes, but also continue to bolster Singapore's place in the sporting world," Teo said.

The triumph in Singapore puts New Zealand 24 and 34 points clear of second-place Argentina and third-place Fiji respectively, but there are still two more legs left for the other two squads to chase after them.

The World Rugby Sevens Series next goes to Toulouse, France on May 12-14 and London, England on May 20-21 with 44 points still up for grabs.