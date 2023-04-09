KEY POINTS Odell Beckham Jr. is taking his talents to the Baltimore Ravens on a one-year, $18 million deal

Beckham gives the Ravens a deep-ball threat they have not had in years

Lamar Jackson remains unsigned, but this might be the move that convinces him to do so

The Baltimore Ravens needed a miracle this offseason and the fanbase's wishful thinking to keep top quarterback Lamar Jackson, against all odds, has manifested itself slightly differently than what most Ravens followers would have wanted now.

According to multiple sources, the Ravens have agreed to terms with star free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. on an $18 million deal.

Below is the breakdown of his contract for the 2023 NFL season as per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero:

$13.835 million signing bonus

$1.165 million base salary

$3 million in reachable incentives

All in all, that means Beckham will be making at least $15 million this season, and at first glance, it appears to be an overpay of sorts for the three-time Pro Bowler, but it is a deal that simply makes sense.

Beckham provides them with a legitimate deep-ball threat–something that the Ravens have not had in a number of years, not since the days of Anquan Boldin, Steve Smith and Torrey Smith donned the purple and black.

"OBJ" has not been seen on an NFL field since he tore his ACL in the second quarter of Super Bowl LVI as a member of the Los Angeles Rams against the Cincinnati Bengals.

During that game, he wrangled the ball twice on three targets plus a touchdown to help the Rams overcome the Bengals 23-20.

There was significant talk throughout the 2022 season that Beckham was re-signing, but none materialized.

The Ravens do not need him to put up the monster numbers that he did with the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns as his mere presence on the field will have defenses guessing.

Beckham being on the field practically assures the Ravens that they will always have a run-pass option approach to the game since he is still a top-level receiver, while Jackson—and to a possible extent backup quarterback Tyler Huntley—can run the ball if the passing game gets shut down.

Opposing safeties are on track to have a nightmare as it allows Beckham to go one-on-one lots of times while opening up the short and midrange passing game for Mark Andrews and other tight ends plus the running game always being a threat,

As for the Jackson contract saga, the Ravens did him a solid of sorts by bringing in Beckham as the Super Bowl-winning receiver might be the move that convinces him to re-sign.

While Baltimore has placed themselves in prime contention of a potential Super Bowl run this season with Beckham in tow, the future of their quarterback depth still needs answers.

The mere fact that they were able to sign Beckham is more than enough for fans to be convinced that a deal of sorts to keep Jackson in "Charm City" is already taking place after two offseasons of contract disputes.

Whether this turns into Jackson staying for the long haul remains to be seen, but it is a significant step in that direction.