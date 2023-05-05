KEY POINTS Newcastle United has shot up in the Premier League table since getting new owners

Their next move appears to be stealing away Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain fans are likely to be pleased with Neymar being moved elsewhere

Newcastle United has not tasted success for much of the third millennium in any type of competition despite its long history, but they have since proven that the club is no longer a joke after storming through the table this season.

In the English Premier League, Newcastle United find themselves in the Top Three of the most popular domestic soccer league in the world and their rise to the top started with the club being acquired by the consortium of the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund, PCP Capital Partners and RB Sports & Media in October 2021.

The group was quick to flex its financial prowess by the January transfer window of 2022, spending $112.31 million to acquire players in the hopes of avoiding relegation – a massive gamble that paid off big time.

Headlined by center-forward Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon and Sven Botman, the Magpies now find themselves on the cusp of a return to the UEFA Champions League for the 2023-24 season.

Reports now indicate that the club is keen to spend once again this summer, but this time aiming their sights towards Paris, France in the hopes of acquiring Brazilian superstar Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain.

As revealed by 90Min, Newcastle United is searching for a left-sided forward to bolster their attack for a run in both the Champions League and the Premier League.

"Neymar is also seen as a relatively natural fit within the squad which would also continue to elevate its quality–a strong Brazilian contingent has already been built, with Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton two of the club's most popular and in-form players this season," the publication wrote.

Fans of Paris Saint-Germain have long been targeting Neymar as one of the weaker points of the club since joining them in 2017 for a world record transfer fee of €222 million ($245.1 million).

Their displeasure with the speedy Brazilian reached a new point earlier this week when disgruntled fans of Les Parisiens went to Neymar's house and staged a protest outside of it, urging him to leave the club with haste.

According to the same report, Newcastle United had also been looking at current Saudi Pro League player and former Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo but had since determined that he will not be a good fit with their current squad.

With Paris Saint-Germain left having to deal with the backlash of the fans' hate for Neymar and that of Lionel Messi being suspended for going on an unsanctioned trip to Saudi Arabia this past weekend, the 2023 summer transfer window is going to be an interesting one–both for Les Parisiens and the Magpies.