The term "accounting" is often synonymous with boring and mundane, but not for Nicole Michelle Durio (CPA). With over three decades of experience spanning 15 countries and five continents, Nicole has carved a niche for herself as a dynamic force in the industry. From an early age, Nicole exhibited an extraordinary aptitude for academics. Her photographic memory, prolific writing style, and analytical prowess set her apart. Graduating in 1996, Nicole embarked on her journey in the world of finance armed with a degree and a vision. As a Certified Public Accountant (CPA), she honed her skills through internships and positions at some of the largest accounting firms in the world.

Nicole's career trajectory was marked by diversity and adaptability. She began her journey, working with Big 6 international accounting firms and a middle market international firm; auditing, specializing in industries such as oil and gas, healthcare, and beyond. However, craving excitement and challenge, Nicole pivoted towards transaction services, where she facilitated over 500 M&A transactions, including a staggering $40 Billion deal in the telecom sector. Her global perspective and professional experience across various sectors positioned her as a formidable force in the finance world.

The financial crisis of 2008 proved to be a turning point in Nicole's career. Following a reduction in force from her firm, she embarked on a soul-searching journey that culminated in the founding of Madison Brothers Consulting Group (MBCG). Named after her daughter, Madison, and inspired by iconic companies, MBCG embodied Nicole's vision of a consultancy firm established in client centricity, excellence, and incomparable service.

This dynamic, energetic woman has been described "as an accountant with a personality," a characterization that differs from the stereotype of most accountants. She believes, "The accounting industry has been behind the times in terms of innovation and technological advancements, as accountants are analytical and not necessarily forward-thinkers. In the past, general ledgers were kept on green bar spreadsheets and much was done manually. It took time for the industry to adapt to electronic word papers. Accountants prefer to see, touch, and feel the corroborating and underlying information. So, the evolution of the accounting profession has lagged behind other industry, financial, and business trends."

Nicole does not shy away from innovation, as she is a challenger of conventional thinking. In a profession often perceived as rigid and traditional, she champions change and forward-thinking. She states, "Ignorance is just a lack of knowledge. But it's the most expensive liability off the balance sheet. And so, for people who are willing to listen or desire to learn, I educate them on accounting, business, and finance so they may avoid the pitfalls of not knowing the information." Recognizing the diminishing pipeline for future accountants, Nicole thinks the accounting profession should embrace technology and adapt to evolving business and finance trends. Therefore, she advocates for a more innovative approach that will fortify the industry and attract millennials and future generations.

For this masterful woman, finance is not just about numbers; it's about empowerment and education. Through Nicole's literary works, she shares insights, wisdom, and other information that extend beyond financial success. As a mentor, she has guided over 250 women to six-figure incomes and aims to propel 25 women to seven-figure incomes in the next five years.

Nicole's approach to finance is empowering, holistic, and tailored. Whether through business consulting, business transformation, CFO advisory services, interim financial leadership, treasury management, or any other service in the accounting or financial function, she is a change agent who positively impacts the businesses and organizations that engage her services. Beyond accounting and finance, Nicole is a certified coach, speaker, teacher, and trainer with the John Maxwell Team provides one-on-one coaching, executive coaching, management training, organizational development, and workshops.

Her role as a mother, mentor, executive, humanitarian, and philanthropist, Nicole Michelle surely leaves an indelible mark on the world. As she often says, "No one is born a winner or a loser, but we are all born choosers. Today, success should be the only option."

Media Contact

Name: Hollis D. Felder, Jr.

Email: info@madisonbrothers.com