The leaders of France, Britain, Germany and Poland will make an unprecedented joint visit to Ukraine on Saturday for talks with President Volodymyr Zelensky, vowing to ratchet up pressure on Russia until it agrees a ceasefire.

The trip by French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer is the first time the leaders of the four European nations have made a joint visit to Ukraine.

More than three years into Russia's invasion, the hugely symbolic show of European unity comes a day after President Vladimir Putin struck a defiant tone at a Moscow parade marking 80 years since victory in World War II. Ukraine.

US President Donald Trump has proposed a 30-day unconditional ceasefire as a step to end the conflict. But Putin has resisted so far.

"Alongside the US, we call on Russia to agree a full and unconditional 30-day ceasefire to create the space for talks on a just and lasting peace," the leaders said in a statement ahead of the visit.

"We are ready to support peace talks as soon as possible, to discuss technical implementation of the ceasefire, and prepare for a full peace deal," they added.

"We are clear the bloodshed must end, Russia must stop its illegal invasion, and Ukraine must be able to prosper as a safe, secure and sovereign nation within its internationally recognised borders for generations to come".

They warned: "We will continue to increase our support for Ukraine. Until Russia agrees to an enduring ceasefire, we will ratchet up pressure on Russia's war machine."

For Merz, who took office only this week, it will be his first visit to Ukraine as chancellor. Macron has not been to Kyiv since June 2022 when he went with the Italian and German leaders of the time.

In the talks with Zelensky they will make their "steadfast commitment to Ukraine", the statement said.

"We, the leaders of France, Germany, Poland and the United Kingdom will stand in Kyiv in solidarity with Ukraine against Russia's barbaric and illegal full-scale invasion," they said.

"We reiterate our backing for President Trump's calls for a peace deal and call on Russia to stop obstructing efforts to secure an enduring peace," they added.

After meeting Zelensky in the morning, they are to host a virtual meeting to update other European leaders on moves to create a European force that could provide Ukraine with security after the war.

Such a force "would help regenerate Ukraine's armed forces after any peace deal and strengthen confidence in any future peace", the statement said.

After meeting Tusk in France on Friday, Macron called for the speedy drawing up of a US-Europe plan for the 30-day truce that would be backed by "massive economic sanctions" if one side "betrays it".

Finland's President Alexander Stubb said at a meeting in Norway on Friday to discuss Ukraine that the "United States has two sanctions packages on the table" and that countries were discussing action in the "banking and the energy sector."

Macron said Putin's "belligerent comments" at the Red Square parade showed he remained "on the side of war". But he also said talks about territory could be held once a ceasefire starts.

Russia has occupied about a fifth of Ukrainian territory and has yet to respond to the pressure for an enduring ceasefire. Trump has also said Ukraine will have to consider giving up territory but has expressed growing impatience with Russia's refusal to halt the fighting.

The timing of the visit is striking, coming a day after Putin hosted Chinese President Xi Jinping but also Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, whose country is an EU member, at the Moscow parade.

A French presidential official, who asked not to be named, said the visit just four days after Merz took office "demonstrates Europe's unity, strength, and responsiveness. And it mirrors Putin's celebrations."

But Europe's divisions were highlighted when Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico went to Moscow for its military parade on Friday. Ukraine and Hungary in turn each expelled two diplomats from the other's embassy in a showdown over spying allegations.