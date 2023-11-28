Americans for Prosperity Action, a political network founded by conservative billionaire brothers David and Charles Koch, officially endorsed Nikki Haley for the U.S. presidential elections.

AFP Action said its internal polling is showing that Haley can defeat Donald Trump in the GOP primaries and beat Biden by 10 percentage points in the general elections in November 2024.

"The reason we're joining this fight to help elect Nikki Haley isn't just because we know she can win; it's because of what she'll do once she does," the network said in a memo. "Our country is being ripped apart by extremes on both sides. The moment we face requires a tested leader with the governing judgment and policy experience to pull our nation back from the brink."

AFP Action is a conservative super PAC created in 2004 by the Koch brothers. The endorsement of the organization will provide Haley's campaign with TV, digital and mail ads, besides on-the-ground work of volunteers.

Haley, a former South Carolina governor and former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, has been rising in voters preference since the start of her presidential campaign.

A CNN poll released earlier this month showed that support to Haley among New Hampshire primary voters jumped to 20% in November from 12% in September. The poll, conducted by the University of New Hampshire, placed Trump with a commanding lead of 42%. Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie is in third place with 14%, followed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (9%), and tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy (8%).